Top Nigerian airlines are missing from the list of best-performing airlines in Africa.

A recent ranking showed Africa's best airlines ranked alongside other airlines in the world

The ranking reportedly tracked the performance of 100 airlines around the world, with passengers from 100 countries

Nigerian airlines are conspicuously missing from the top 10 best-performing airlines in Africa.

The development comes despite one of Nigeria’s largest carriers, Air Peace, announcing that it has been certified to fly the Lagos-London route.

Air Peace secures permission to fly more routes

Also, the airline recently announced that it can ply the Jeddah route.

The airline’s successes underscore the achievement of Nigerian and other airlines across Africa, but not enough to make it to the prestigious list of the world's best.

The continent is picking up speed and becoming an attractive destination for global travelers.

Its vast tourist sites and friendly business environment have transformed its aviation industry.

In a recent report by Skytrax, an internationally renowned organization that ranks airlines globally, about 10 African airlines featured on its World’s Top 100 Airlines.

The 2022-2023 survey includes an assessment of over 325 airlines and involved participants from over 100 countries as customers from September 2022 to May 2023.

Top 10 Airlines in Africa

Air Seychelles

The flagship carrier for Seychelles was founded in 1978. Currently, it is 40% owned by Etihad Airways, the UAE-owned carrier.

Air Seychelles secured rights from Saudi Arabia’s government for flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel.

Fastjet

Known as an African budget airline, Fastjet began operations in 2012 and presently provides flights from Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa.

The airline has moved over 3.5 million passengers in over 10 years.

FlySafair

FlySafair took its inaugural flight in October 2014 and currently boasts a 50-year legacy of impressive service.

The South African airline based in Johannesburg has a 22-fleet aircraft comprising five B734 classics.

EgyptAir

EgyptAir is rated one of the world’s aviation trailblazers. Established in 1932, it is ranked the seventh-best airline globally.

It serves over 80 destinations globally, comprising Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

RwandAir

The official airline for Rwanda has etched its reputation as a reliable and passenger-centric carrier.

It boasts a fleet of over 12 aircraft and an extensive route network extending to Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The airline ensures smooth and pleasurable travel journeys for its customers.

Air Mauritius

Founded in 1967, Air Mauritius is the national airline of Mauritius and operates flights to over 20 destinations.

Kenya Airways

Kenyan Airways has represented the East African country since it was founded in 1977. It currently has over 40 aircraft in its fleet

The fleet includes Boeing and Embraer jets.

South African Airways

The airline is a reputable airline that has connected passengers to various destinations worldwide since it was founded in 1934.

Headquartered in Airways Park, Johannesburg, the airline has become one of the largest and most admired airlines in Africa, operating over 40 international destinations worldwide.

It operates flights to London, New York, Hong Kong, and Sydney in Australia.

Royal Air Maroc

The Moroccan airline was established in 1953 and has played a prominent role in connecting the North African country to the world.

It operates flights to over 90 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, established in 1954, is known for its extensive network and is Africa’s largest airline.

It is one of the few airlines to operate the Boeung 787 Dreamliner, offering passengers a more relaxed and eco-friendly experience.

It has constantly received accolades for its impressive service and high-quality facilities.

