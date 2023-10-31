A report by the Bureau of Public Procurement disclosed how N21.1bn was used to buy vehicles for ministries, others

According to the report, Messrs Kaura and Wada were paid N1.91 billion to buy 43 vehicles for the ICPC

Also, several contractors were paid N4.5 billion to buy an unknown number of vehicles for the Nigerian Police Trust fund

Within five months, N21.1bn was spent on vehicle purchases for several ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to these approvals found in a document obtained from the Bureau of Public Procurement, ten agencies received this payment from April through August of 2023.

10 agencies received payment of N21.1 billion disbursement for vehicles in the period of April through August of 2023. Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

Police, ICPC, INEC, others benefit from the largesse

Among these are the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, the Independent Corruption Practises Commission, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission, Punch reports.

The Bureau stated that N1.91 billion was paid to Messrs Kaura and Wada to buy 43 vehicles for the Independent Corruption Practises Commission, while N4.5 billion was granted to several contractors to buy an unknown number of operational vehicles for the Nigerian Police Trust fund.

Also, N1.1 billion was given to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission.

The amount also includes the purchase of N8.55 billion worth of cars and tow trucks for the Federal Road Safety Corps, N1.36 billion worth of work vehicles for the Transmission Commission of Nigeria, and N388.3 million and N835.2 million, respectively, for NPC and ICPC.

Notably, in 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari gave the MDAs an order to purchase automobiles constructed or manufactured in Nigeria exclusively.

According to him, supporting regional automakers was to shield them from the initiative to eliminate import taxes.

"We are not giving up on the local auto industry," Buhari declared during his speech at the 26th Economic Summit.

Punch reported that there is still a deterrent to import since the tariff rate of 35% is still relatively high. Secondly, we are advocating for a law requiring the government to purchase automobiles made in the country exclusively.

As a result, car importers benefited somewhat from political leaders' patronage even after this change.

Recently, the National Assembly's leadership decided to buy each lawmaker an imported SUV for N160 million and the principal officers' armoured cars.

The Senate justified the purchase of the SUVs, claiming that lawmakers required the vehicles for their operations despite the decision drawing harsh criticism.

Senator Murray-Bruce acquires made-in-Nigeria cars (photos)

There has been an ongoing lobby for Nigerians to patronize their products for the economy to increase positively and be diversified, Legit.ng reported.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, representing Bayelsa East senatorial constituency in the National Assembly, has decided to set the pace.

The senator, who is trying to encourage Nigerians to buy Made-in-Nigeria products, just acquired Innoson cars.

Source: Legit.ng