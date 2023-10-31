The federal government is set to open about 10,000 CNG conversion centres in Lagos

The move will attract over $2 billion in investment and create over 250,000 jobs

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) Steering Committee said the workshops will open soon

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) Steering Committee has announced plans to open about 10,000 CNG vehicle conversion workshops in Lagos soon.

Tribune reports that the announcement came at the official commissioning of CNG conversion centres and a demonstration of converted CNG vehicles in collaboration with the private sector at the head office of Femadec Group, a partner in the initiative.

CNG vehicles fueling at CNG centres Credit: Pikke

Source: Getty Images

The initiative will attract $2 billion in investment

The committee revealed that the move will attract over $2 billion in investment into the Nigerian economy and create over Cemployment opportunities.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Chief Executive Officer of P-CNGi, stated that CNG could boost Nigeria’s economy and help stabilise the inflation rate.

He stated that Nigeria is rich in abundant natural gas for industrial and domestic use, reducing transportation costs.

Over 250,000 jobs to be created

According to him, Nigeria anticipates that the CNG conversion initiative, in partnership with the private sector, will attract over $2 billion in investment and create over N250,000 jobs.

The initiative will need an additional workforce to foster opportunities in the auto industry, extending to technicians and workers at conversion refueling stations.

Oluwagbemi stated that conversion costs could range between N300,000 to N600,000, depending on the prevailing exchange rate.

He said Nigeria wants to begin assembling and manufacturing CNG conversion kits and create more employment.

FG launches seven conversion centres in Abuja

The move aligns with the recent launch of seven conversion centres in Abuja.

The Nigerian government, via the PCNGI Steering Committee, said on Friday, October 27, 2023, that seven conversion centres had been installed across Nigeria.

Chairman of the Committee, Zacch Adedeji, revealed this during the initiative's launch by handing over two CNG buses to Olusesan Adebiyi, the State House Permanent Secretary at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) represented Adedeji at the occasion.

Adedeji said establishing the CNG conversion centres shows President Bola Tinubu administration's determination to lead Nigeria's energy revolution.

He stated that more CNG conversion centres would be built across Nigeria, calling the action a key milestone in the country's march to a cleaner and more prosperous future.

