Bishop David Oyedepo is widely recognized as a preacher and founder of businesses

He owns one of the largest auditoriums in the world, which can accommodate 50,000 people

The preacher also owns four private jets and residences in London and the United States

The name Bishop David Oyedepo continues to make waves globally. Beyond Christianity, the preacher has set footprint scaling as a businessman and author.

With locations in Nigeria, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Canada, Oyedepo's Winners' Chapel International boasts almost 300 locations worldwide.

Legit.ng report cited Oyedepo as the richest pastor in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Canaanland, the largest auditorium in the world, which can accommodate 50,000 people, and Faith Tabernacle, Africa's largest worship centre, are led by Oyedepo.

Legit.ng report cited Oyedepo as the richest pastor in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $150 million.

In addition to holding residences in London and the US, Bishop Oyedepo owns four private jets. In addition to founding Faith Academy, a distinguished high school, he founded Covenant University, a prominent college in Nigeria.

Over a hundred educational institutions in Nigeria have been established by his ministry, emphasizing personal growth and Christian values.

Here are six businesses the preacher owns, according to a Billionaire Africa.

Covenant University

The prominent private Christian university in Ota, Nigeria, Covenant University (CU,) was established by Bishop Oyedepo in 2002 and is associated with Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Association of African Universities, and the National Universities Commission are just a few of the prestigious academic associations it belongs to.

CU was listed among the top 401–500 international colleges by Times Higher Education in 2019. It is noteworthy for possessing the National Universities Commission record for the fastest approval time for an operating license application.

Faith Academy Network

The Living Faith Church owns the whole Faith Academy Network, a prominent missionary day school system that runs under the Education Commission's Network of Secondary Schools.

With 28 schools spanning nearly every state in Nigeria, the Faith Academy Network is well-represented there.

This educational network is committed to helping children grow intellectually and instilling moral principles based on faith and morality.

Kingdom Heritage Model Schools

Inspired by Bishop Oyedepo's Faith Liberation Hour Ministry, Kingdom Heritage Model School is a faith-based nursery and primary school situated in Canaanland, Ota.

Under the direction of the Education Commission of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, this network of 156 schools, dubbed Winners Chapel, is spread throughout all 36 states of Nigeria and is a component of the Living Faith Church.

These educational institutions provide top-notch instruction in a Christian setting.

Landmark University

Bishop Oyedepo established Landmark Institution, a groundbreaking private institution in Nigeria that focuses on agriculture, in 2011.

The Living Faith Church Worldwide formed this organization to utilize education to spearhead an agrarian revolution and establish food security in Africa.

Dominion Publishing House (DPH)

As the publishing division of Bishop Oyedepo's international ministry, Dominion Publishing House (DPH) was established on December 5, 1992.

About 70 Christian, motivational, and inspirational books have been published by DPH, in addition to periodicals, mini-books, and other materials.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) awarded these materials a Gold Merit Award in 1992 after they were viewed by more than 4 million individuals worldwide.

Word of Faith Bible Institute (WOFBI)

Bishop Oyedepo founded the Word of Faith Bible Institute (WOFBI) in 1986 to offer top-notch leadership development. WOFBI, which has branches in roughly 36 African nations, has trained more than 50,000 men and women to date.

This institute aims to inspire people to do great things while satisfying the training needs of ministries.

In a recent development, Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, resigned from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

Bishop Oyedepo Reveals Secret Behind "Changing Planes Like We Change Bicycles"

The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed the secret behind his church changing planes regularly, Legit. ng reported.

According to PM News, Oyedepo said his church now changes planes like bicycles because of God's blessings.

The clergyman noted that he never went after God's blessing with human energy after God told him he would start flying planes.

