Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Obama Foundation Scholars Programme at Columba University is accepting applications from aspiring leaders in the United States and abroad. The application deadline for the 2024–2025 session is December 12, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Columbia University created the immersive programme in collaboration with the Obama Foundation. It combines academic, skill-based, and experiential learning offered to scholars.

The programme is a nine-month, fully-funded residency on the Columbia World Projects campus. Participating scholars would get to expand their knowledge and skill set and create new networks and capacities to hasten their effect.

Rising leaders from the US and around the globe, including Africans and Nigerians who have shown a dedication to solving problems in their communities and nations, are brought together by the scholarship programme.

Columbia World Projects teaches next generation of global leaders

Obama Establishment Researchers and academics from the university are housed at Columbia World Projects (CWP).

This endeavour brings people together to collaborate with businesses, governments, and communities to address global issues. Academic year-long CWP activities are taken part in by scholars.

The programme serves as the foundation for CWP’s aim to teach the next generation of global leaders to effect global change, thereby putting Columbia research into practice.

Obama Foundation Scholars return to their work regions when the programme ends, encouraged by their experience, and carry on with their service careers.

The program aims to assist Obama Foundation Scholars in applying the relationships and knowledge they gain to the good of their communities, nations, and areas.

After the program ends, Obama Foundation Scholars are expected to stay involved with Columbia World Projects and the Obama Foundation.

Benefits of the programme

Monthly stipend to assist with living expenses in New York City

A furnished studio apartment within walking distance of Columbia University

All tuition and fees for up to four courses at Columbia University

Basic medical, dental and life insurance for the duration of the program in New York City

Air travel to and from home country and any program-related activities

Requirements:

Columbia University’s Obama Foundation Scholars Programme seeks out emerging leaders who fit the following requirements, both domestically and internationally:

Are up-and-coming leaders who have achieved significant advancements in their fields and are currently experiencing a “breakthrough moment” in their careers;

Possess a track record of leadership and service within a community, region, or nation;

Additionally, they have shown a commitment to return to these communities after the programme is over, using their newly acquired knowledge, abilities, and connections to benefit these communities in the long run.

Possess the capacity and desire to influence their community’s future positively;

Speak, write, and understand English fluently;

Have a track record of demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, community orientation, hope, courage, imagination, strategy, accountability, integrity, and resilience.

