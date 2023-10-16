Guinness Nigeria has said that it is still in business amid all odds faced in the country

The CEO restated that the company is halting the importation of some products

He said this would allow the company to be more efficient and allow the movement of products

The management of Guinness Nigeria Plc has claimed that despite economic headwinds that harmed its businesses in the most recent operating year, the company managed to scrape by against all odds.

John Musunga, Managing Director and CEO of the brewery said this during a discussion session with some selected journalists over the weekend at its corporate headquarters in Ogba, Lagos.

This follows an earlier report that the company will stop importing some international premium spirits products from April 2024.

Photo Credit: Guinness, Moyo Studio

Source: Getty Images

Guinness is still in Nigeria

According to the Nation, in his opening remarks, Musunga stated bluntly that the corporation was in Nigeria for the long haul, dispelling rumours that it may be considering leaving the nation.

Recalling that the company has been in the Nigerian market for 74 years, Musunga said:

We’re part and parcel of the Nigerian economy, and we have no intention whatsoever to exit the country.

He claimed that the business constantly looks for what the Nigerian consumer market needs and that a solid R&D department supports this. In light of this, he said the company would continue satisfying such needs.

Musunga lamented that due to huge forex exposure and the impact of the naira devaluation, the company made losses amounting to N19 billion.

But when we saw the results of other companies, we realised that our own N19 billion losses were not too bad because others made substantially large amounts in losses.

Musunga asserts that the parent company, Diageo, which owns around 58% of Guinness Nigeria Plc, decided to alter how it distributed its spirits business, particularly imported spirits, which account for about 6% of its earnings.

He emphasised that the corporation is simply being innovative in how it markets worldwide spirit brands by utilising expertise to sell and develop those brands and not abandoning the spirit industry per se.

He said that if the company kept this in mind, the two companies would succeed on their own in the future.

The company said it has no plans to close its operation in Nigeria, contrary to some inaccurate reports.

