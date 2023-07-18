FAAN said the diversion of a Kano-bound flight to Lagos was necessitated by a runaway glitch

Management had to escalate the issue calling for the activation of NOTAM to allow for proper repairs.

Service has now been restored and appropriate operations resumed since the incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it diverted flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport due to poor lighting of the runway at the Kano airport.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said this became necessary following the discovery of a glitch on Runway 06/ 24 on July 15, 2023, at about 1600hrs.

FAAN said poor runway lighting forced it to divert the Kano-bound plane to Lagos Photo credit - Travelwide

According to Leadership report, after efforts made to restore power failed, Yakubu-Funtua said the airport management needed to activate a Notice to Air Men (NOTAM) to allow for repairs.

He however noted that the service has been restored and night operation has since resumed.

Why the flight was diverted

Yakubu-Funtua explained that glitch was discovered by the airfield maintenance team of FAAN who observed that the runway lighting refused to come on after even after replacing old and weak Airfield cables with new ones at runway 06/24 as per the scheduled daily maintenance work.

He said the maintenance team had to swing into action, initiating fault finding procedures to identify the problem along the cable route and restore power to the airfield lighting circuit.

However, it observed that the issue was was beyond that as it affected the entire runway circuit and causing the failure of the Runway 06/24 edge light, PAPI and signage and the Taxiway Alpha edge light.

Abdullahi said:

“As at 1900hrs local time, the fault had yet to be isolated and power supply to the runway could not be restored leaving Runway in a total blackout which affected night operations. Arriving flights had to be diverted to alternate airports.

Between the hours of 2300hrs on 15th July to 07:00hrs of 16th July, 2023, he said that Operations department had to initiat a NOTAM action to close the Runway 06/24 for proper checks.

Expressing the inconvenience as a result of the diversion, he noted that new cables have now been installed adding that runaway lights have also been restored on Sunday 16th July and night operations have since resumed.

