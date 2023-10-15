A new electric vehicle manufacturer has entered the Nigerian automobile market

The manufacturer is set to commence operations at its assembly plant in Lagos this year

Electric vehicles provide an excellent alternative to petrol engine cars due to the high cost of fuel

American electric vehicle company, Saglev is set to launch its advanced electric vehicle assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria, later this year.

The shift toward electric vehicles is a component of the Federal Government's post-subsidy measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the increase in petrol prices.

The Federal Government had also expressed its intent to partner with the private sector to ensure the accessibility and affordability of Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the Nigerian populace.

Saglev emphasized the substantially reduced maintenance costs of EVs, boasting a 50 percent reduction compared to traditional vehicles. Photo credit - Saglev, Westend61

Prices to go lower than petrol-engine vehicles

During a recent press conference in Lagos, the CEO of Saglev, Sam Faleye, passionately championed the potential of electric vehicles.

Faleye underscored the company's dedication to tailoring its assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos, to suit Nigeria's unique environmental and road conditions.

Faleye also presented a persuasive argument for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria, dispelling common myths about their cost and upkeep.

He said:

One of our brand-new EVs is priced between N18-N20 million. Comparatively, a new Toyota Camry costs about N40 million. The cost-effectiveness of EVs is striking, especially considering the rising petrol prices.

Faleye scores advantages of electric vehicles

Highlighting the economic advantages of electric vehicles, Faleye underscored the considerable savings in operational costs.

According to Punch, he explained that a fully charged EV could travel up to 300 kilometres on one charge, which is akin to making ten round trips from Oshodi to Ajah.

Furthermore, Faleye assured that charging is infrequent, typically requiring only one or two sessions per week, with a full charge taking approximately four hours using a level two charger – a task that can conveniently be managed during downtime or overnight.

In addition, Faleye emphasized the substantially reduced maintenance costs of EVs, boasting a 50% reduction compared to traditional vehicles.

Saglev's forward-thinking strategy involves establishing charging stations at each Ardova and Enyo Petrol Station across the country, ensuring easy access for electric vehicle (EV) users.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) announced its intentions to set up charging terminals at its network of petrol and gas stations across Nigeria, catering to the charging needs of electric vehicles.

To promote cooperation, Faleye encouraged local car dealers to join hands with Saglev, fostering a collective endeavour to introduce EVs to the Nigerian market.

