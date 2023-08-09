A Nigerian auto company is collaborating with the government of Delta State to offer cheaper transportation system

The alliance will result in local transport operators embracing electric vehicles for widespread transit purposes

Electric vehicles have shown to be better option that can save cost, considering how petrol prices have skyrocketed lately

The Delta State Government and Jet System Automobile Industry Limited have forged a collaborative venture aimed at alleviating transportation expenses within the state.

The prospective agreement centers on embracing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and erecting hubs for the charging of these EVs across the region.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) bought locally-made electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian technology firm Jet Motors.

Delta State governor said that electric vehicles have shown to be better option that can save cost, considering how petrol prices have skyrocketed lately.

Amidst the substantial expenses linked to fuel commodities, discussions have commenced between the state administration and the enterprise regarding the potential of aiding local transport operators in embracing environmentally conscious electric vehicles for widespread transit purposes.

According to The Nation, the delegation from Jet Systems, headed by Chairman Chidi Ajaere and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Joseph Osanipin, paid a visit to Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, at the capital city of Asaba.

Following an examination of the electric vehicles provided by Jet Systems, during which he also engaged in a test drive, Oborevwori indicated that the state could potentially explore the option of procuring electric vehicles for widespread transportation.

This move aims to counteract the repercussions of the removal of fuel subsidies.

The governor pledged to establish a committee led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, tasked with assessing the practicality and enduring feasibility of integrating electric vehicles into the state's transport system.

The governor said that electric vehicles have shown to be better option that can save cost, considering how petrol prices have skyrocketed lately.

He said:

The EVs are cheaper. We are studying this model. Everybody is trying to go in that direction. It will also be economical and the good thing about this is that I am putting together a team headed by the SSG, to see if it is something the state can invest in.

On his part, Ajaere emphasized the merits of venturing into Electric Vehicles (EVs), highlighting their environmental friendliness and cost-effectiveness.

He noted that companies were increasingly directing their investments towards electric vehicles in response to the escalating expenses associated with fuel and maintenance.

He added:

With electric vehicles, you eliminate the cost of vehicle maintenance and fuel by almost 80 per cent. The life span of the battery is about 10 years and the bigger vehicles can do about 300km on a full charge; that’s like moving from Lagos to Ibadan and back to Lagos or from Asaba to Warri and back to Asaba.

He suggested that the key requirement is for the government to establish solar-powered charging stations along travel routes for electric vehicles, especially during extended journeys.

This setup would enable passengers to conveniently recharge their cars for a period while taking breaks, similar to their customary rest stops, ensuring a seamless continuation of their journey.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has announced its intentions to set up charging terminals at its network of petrol and gas stations across Nigeria, catering to the charging needs of electric vehicles.

