The Nigerian government said it had taken delivery of electric vehicles that are assembled in Nigeria

The vehicles made by Jet Motors and owned by GIG Chairman, Chidi Ajaere, came with their charging infrastructure

The company stated that it is ready to help pivot Nigeria toward a net zero era

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has bought locally-made electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian technology firm Jet Motors.

The move was part of plans to reduce carbon emissions and assemble efficient cars after the fuel subsidy regime.

Nigerian government takes delivery of electric vehicles from Jet Motors Credit: Jet Motors

Source: Getty Images

The Chairman of GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere, founded Jet Motors in 2018.

Jet Motors said in a statement to mark the occasion of the delivery of the electric vehicles to NADDC that it had a great sense of fulfillment that the government was looking its way as it looks for alternative options in keeping with new realities.

The company said:

“For us, it is gratifying that as a local electric vehicle producer, the government, through the NADDC, is beginning to fully appreciate the place of alternatives to petrol-run vehicles, especially against the backdrop of the removal of petrol subsidy.”

“However, beyond the current realities, electric vehicles hold the answer to the future of mobility in Nigeria, Africa, and the world. We are excited that we are at the center of the innovation disrupting mobility in Africa.”

According to Jet Motors, the NADDC has championed local content, ensuring that local auto companies could have the necessary environment to create mobility solutions for the Nigerian market and beyond.

Jet Motors hands over electric vehicles to the federal government

Daily Trust reports that at the handover of the vehicles, NADDC commended Jet Motors for its innovation toward building a sustained pipeline of clean mobility for the Nigerian market and beyond.

The Director-General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, stated that the Council was committed to sustainable mobility in Nigeria, saying that the Paris Agreement is a roadmap to net zero.

The NADDC DG said the Council is poised to support local content in its drive to revolutionize mobility in Nigeria and ensure that the local auto industry develops into a thriving ecosystem through policy and intervention.

The development comes as the Nigerian government said it had outlined plans to start the development of electric vehicles under the Automotive Policy.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Evelyn Ngige, said this in Abuja while validating the Draft National Action Plan for developing EVs in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng