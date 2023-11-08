Nigeria’s indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson wants to enter into the manufacturing of electric vehicles

The company has revealed its plans to use locally available components and raw materials in its production

Innoson motors recently started producing compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and commissioning is expected soon

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) has announced that it has concluded plans to set up an electric vehicle factory in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Cornel Osigwe, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications which speaking on AriseTV on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

lnnoson Motors wants to start producing electric vehicles

Source: Facebook

According to Osigwe the company’s Chairman, Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is determined to start manufacting electric vehicles since every major component needed in the production of electric vehicles was available in Nigeria.

His words:

“In terms of electric vehicles, we have a strategic approach. The chairman has concluded plans to set up an EV manufacturing plant in Nigeria because every major component of producing the electric car is in Nigeria.

“All the raw materials are in Nigeria. It doesn’t make sense importing battery and major components of electric car battery which is the most expensive products of EVs.

“We have started producing CNG vehicles. So, the Chairman has thought it wise to set up an EV manufacturing company in Nigeria so that we can be able to start producing the EV.”

Innoson motors electric car

