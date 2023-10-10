Apply Now!: £10,000 for UK's IRP Payment for Nigerian Teachers, Others Closes by October 31
The deadline for the International Relocation Payment (IRP) offer that was made available to Nigerians and others is set to close by October 31, 2023.
The initiative provides qualified non-UK trainees and teachers of languages and physics with a one-time payment of £10,000.
In essence, the fund pays for moving expenses, immigration health surcharges, and visa fees.
Teachers from across the world can apply
Legit.ng reported that teachers and trainees worldwide who want to train and work in English schools can receive financial assistance from the IRP.
The fund will be paid towards the end of the trainee's first term as a teacher.
Trainee teachers can receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship if eligible. Applications are open from September 4 to October 31, 2023
Eligible applicants will receive their money by January 31, 2024.
Teachers and trainees who miss this deadline must apply at the next opportunity after the start of their job or course to remain eligible for the IRP.
Eligibility
- Teachers must have a degree, recognised teacher-training qualifications, and at least a year's experience, and they need to speak English at the undergraduate level.
- Teachers or trainees must come to England to work or train in the 2023 to 2024 academic year to be eligible.
- Applicants must not be already living in the UK.
- Non-eligibility A UK citizen, including citizens of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
An Irish citizen
- A non-UK national who relocated to live permanently in England more than three months before you started your work
- On a dependent partner visa in England that is connected to your partner's student or skilled worker visa
- Teaching only English language
- Working under a contract that is less than one year
- Employed by a recruitment agency – A recruitment agency may help you obtain employment at a school. Still, your employment must be subject to the terms of a contract with the institution, and the institution alone must be responsible for paying you your wage.
