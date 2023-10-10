The deadline for the International Relocation Payment (IRP) offer that was made available to Nigerians and others is set to close by October 31, 2023.

The initiative provides qualified non-UK trainees and teachers of languages and physics with a one-time payment of £10,000.

In essence, the fund pays for moving expenses, immigration health surcharges, and visa fees.

International Relocation Payment will be paid towards the end of the trainee's first term as a teacher. Photo Credit: marchmeena29, Klaus Vedfelt

Teachers from across the world can apply

Legit.ng reported that teachers and trainees worldwide who want to train and work in English schools can receive financial assistance from the IRP.

The fund will be paid towards the end of the trainee's first term as a teacher.

Trainee teachers can receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship if eligible. Applications are open from September 4 to October 31, 2023

Eligible applicants will receive their money by January 31, 2024.

Teachers and trainees who miss this deadline must apply at the next opportunity after the start of their job or course to remain eligible for the IRP.

Eligibility

Teachers must have a degree, recognised teacher-training qualifications, and at least a year's experience, and they need to speak English at the undergraduate level.

Teachers or trainees must come to England to work or train in the 2023 to 2024 academic year to be eligible.

Applicants must not be already living in the UK.

Non-eligibility A UK citizen, including citizens of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

An Irish citizen

A non-UK national who relocated to live permanently in England more than three months before you started your work

On a dependent partner visa in England that is connected to your partner's student or skilled worker visa

Teaching only English language

Working under a contract that is less than one year

Employed by a recruitment agency – A recruitment agency may help you obtain employment at a school. Still, your employment must be subject to the terms of a contract with the institution, and the institution alone must be responsible for paying you your wage.

