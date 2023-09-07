The UK has opened applications for teachers and trainees in Nigeria and other countries to apply for a one-time payment of £10,000

Trainee teachers will be able to receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship if eligible

The application period is from September 4 to October 31, 2023

Nigerians and other regions of the world are now eligible for the international relocation payment (IRP), a one-time payment of £10,000 made to qualified non-UK trainees and teachers of languages and physics.

The fund basically covers relocation costs, immigration health surcharges, and visa fees.

The £10,000 fund covers relocation costs, immigration health surcharges, and visa fees. Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

This is coming after the United Kingdom (UK) announced that Nigerians and other citizens, except British and Irish nationals, wishing to enter the country must apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that UK issued about 132,000 visas in the first six months of 2023, an increase from the 324,000 issued in 2022.

More about teachers and salaried trainees

Teachers and trainees from all over the world who want to train and work in English schools can receive financial assistance from the IRP. The fund will be paid towards the end of the trainee's first term as a teacher.

If eligible, trainee teachers can receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship. Applications are open from 4 September to 31 October 2023.

Eligible applicants would receive their money by 31 January 2024.

Teachers and trainees who miss this deadline must apply at the next opportunity after the start of their job or course to remain eligible for the IRP.

Eligibility

Teachers must have a degree, recognised teacher-training qualifications, and at least a year's experience and they need to speak English to the undergraduate level.

To be eligible, teachers or trainees must be coming to England to work or train in the 2023 to 2024 academic year

Applicants must not be already living in the UK

Non-eligibility

A UK citizen, including citizens of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

An Irish citizen

a non-UK national who relocated to live permanently in England more than three months before you started your work

On a dependent partner visa in England that is connected to your partner's student or skilled worker visa

Teaching only English language

working under a contract that is less than one year

Employed by a recruitment agency – A recruitment agency may help you obtain employment at a school, but your employment must be subject to the terms of a contract with the institution, and the institution alone must be responsible for paying you your wage.

Source: Legit.ng