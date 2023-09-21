According to the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, the development in the oil industry is forcing the firm to upgrade

Bukola Adubi stated that the company is also thinking of upping its ante in investment to remain relevant

She said the NOGICD Act would enable the company to accelerate its investment and upgrades

The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has said that as a result of the support her company is getting from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), through its effective and efficient implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, MicCom now constantly thinks of upgrades and additional investments.

The NOGICD Act, enacted in 2010, is aimed at domiciling local oil and gas industry capacities.

New Act opens opportunity for local players in the oil industry

Adubi, while commending the NCDMB for effectively implementing the Act, said that it has created significant opportunities for local companies, like MicCom, to play actively in the oil and gas industry. The MicCom boss stated this in an interview with the Local Content Television, an NCDMB's media outfit monitored by Legit.ng noted that the NOGICD Act protects local manufacturers like MicCom.

With more investments will come more employment opportunities; with additional investments will come extra money for the government in the form of taxes. We've had a genuinely fantastic option, and I know there's still a long way to go," she noted.

The company helps in the execution of crucial projects

She recalled that the company was also part of the initial electrification of the international airport in Lagos State, which is how the journey started for MicCom. Currently, MicCom, Adubi stated, carries out several projects including but not limited to regional offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), state governments, parastatals, electricity boards, etc.

She revealed that MicCom has also recently completed the community electrification for Shell on the Assa-North project, the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, the ongoing NLNG Train 7, and so on.

To accommodate the new things the company is doing, Adubi said that MicCom takes the capacity development of its staff seriously and ensures that they are up to date with changes within the industry.

Nigerian cable company to partner with oil and Gas Association for content development

Legit.ng reported that MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is set to partner with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to take on training and technology transfer opportunities for Nigerian students and encourage local content development initiatives, especially in the cable manufacturing sector.

The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom, Bukola Adubi, stated this in an interview at the recently concluded 2023 NOG Energy Week in Abuja.

According to reports, MicCom has been playing a pivotal role in capacity building, some of which include the donation of Electrical/Electronic Laboratories to LAUTECH, Ogbomosho in Oyo state; establishment of MicCom Funds for Teaching and Research at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; construction of Physics Laboratories at Bowen University, Iwo, Oyo state; and building and donation of Technical Workshops in Lagos and Osun States.

