Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has said that a trust fund would be created to fight poverty in Nigeria

The Ministry stated that the FG hopes to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty by 2030

The Ministry called for financial help in terms of supporting and implementing programmes

Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, stated on Thursday, August 31, in Abuja that the Federal Government would create a Presidential Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund.

Edu, who spoke at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's country director's visit to the humanitarian ministry, said the fund was one of many initiatives to help over 133 million Nigerians escape poverty and other humanitarian challenges.

Dr Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation stated that financial assistance is required to implement poverty-alleviated programmes Photo Credit: EMMET LIVINGSTONE

Source: Getty Images

Recall that President Bola Tinubu earlier announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

Tinubu said that governors and local government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

Millions of Nigerians affected by humanitarian issues

In order to fulfil the aim of rescuing millions of Nigerians from poverty and resolving the myriad humanitarian crises that exist throughout the country, the minister also asked the foundation's financial and technical support, Punch reported.

She described the challenge as enormous and noted that either man-made or natural disasters affect more than 16 million Nigerians. Additionally, she pointed out that there are security concerns, and localised instability in several locations hasn't helped matters.

She added that this is on top of the Nigerians who are refugees in this nation and the migrants who attempted to cross through Niger and Libya but became stranded along the border.

Edu stated:

But now the bigger one is here, which is poverty alleviation. The last statistics done by the Bureau of Statistics, says that about 133 million Nigerians are poor; that’s multi-dimensional poverty, and then about 70 million of these people are extremely poor.

So, they’re living below $1.95 per day. The President is committed to the SDG, which is raising these people out of poverty by 2030, and we need your help. We need your help! That’s a lot of work, and I just thought it was important to get you to the table at the foundational stage.

According to a report, the National Bureau of Statistics has released fresh data showing that nearly two-thirds of Nigeria's 200 million people now survive on less than $2 per day.

Edu pointed out that the ministry would require a great deal of technical assistance in order to create goals and develop programmes and programmes that can be put into action to help people escape poverty while also meeting humanitarian needs.

In addition, the minister stated that financial assistance is required for the ministry in order to support processes, programmes, and implementation.

She pointed out that it begins with the Presidential Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund, one of the innovations to be implemented.

Source: Legit.ng