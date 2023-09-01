Nigeria is still battling terrorism challenges and President Bola Tinubu has asked the United Nations (UN) to be practical in supporting the country’s fight against the scourge

Tinubu said that terrorism has had a ripple effect on global peace, the displacement of people, and rising poverty

According to the Nigerian leader, terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in communities

State House, Abuja - In view of the rippling effect on global peace, displacements of people, and rising poverty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the United Nations (UN) to be more practical in supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement on Friday, September 1, by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), President Tinubu stated that the UN Charter — and not charity — must support future partnerships.

Tinubu seeks UN support in fight against terrorism. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu to UN: Do more against terrorism

In an audience with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House on Thursday, August 31, the President noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains on development and increased instability in families and communities, but that UN cooperation in dealing with it had always been inconsistent.

Tinubu said:

“We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know that in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better. We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support.

"You have to do more because terrorism is an effective danger to democracy; terrorism is also an effective danger to development. Growth and prosperity can not be achieved until we banish terrorism.

"We have to equally look at other sides of the issue, and I have said it is the where, how, and when of terrorism."

Furthermore, President Tinubu noted that in going forward, global peace and prosperity would demand the swift and comprehensive provision of the right answers to the challenge posed by insurgencies in parts of the world, which he said threatens universal stability.

He said:

“We must take into account the basic needs of our people. If out of the meagre resources presently available, we have to dip our hands without the steady support from organisations like the UN, then we are in trouble."

Tinubu visits national counter-terrorism centre

