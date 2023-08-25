Economist and investment banker, Atedo Peterside, has given his opinion about Nigeria's current unemployment rate

Peterside calls into question the new rate as he compares it with that of the more industrialised South Africa

The new 4.1% unemployment rate has sparked mixed reactions from several social commentators

Nigerian billionaire and co-founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank has reacted to the sudden drop in Nigeria's unemployment rate.

Peterside made his reaction known via his official Twitter page, following the release of the Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) report for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 by the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the World Bank and International Labour Organisation’s (ILO).

It would be recalled that a new report released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, put Nigeria's unemployment at 4.1%, a sharp drop from 33.3% recorded in Q4 2020.

The new unemployment rate has sparked mixed reactions on social media and from different quarters, with many questioning the new methodology used by the NBS.

Atedo Peterside dismisses NBS' new unemployment rate for Nigeria

In his post, Peterside argued the possibility of Nigeria's umemployment rate dropping down to 4.1% when South Africa, a more industrialised economy, has unemployment rate of 32.6%.

He said:

According to @StatiSense, South Africa's unemployment rate is 32.6%, we (Nigeria) have brought ours down to 4.1%. The only catch is that we brought unemployment crashing down because @NBS_Nigeria changed methodology/definition of unemployment. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

The investment banker and economist is known to be very vocal about Nigeria's economy, politics and social happenings.

Reacting to the declining investments in the Nigerian economy, Peterside had in a previous report by Legit.ng, asserted that the Nigerian economy has been rigged in favour of a few, forcing many prospective foreign investors to hold their funds.

NBS says new unemployment rate in accordance with international standard

The NBS has reacted to criticisms that have followed the announcement of the new unemployment rate.

Speaking on a televised interview show on Arise TV, Samiu Adeyemi Adeniran, CEO of NBS said that it improved its methodology and data-gathering approach in accordance International Labour Organisation (ILO) criteria.

According to him, this revised approach now considers individuals over the age of 64 while excluding those who are not currently participating in the labor force or have no intention of doing so.

Adeniran said:

Before the working age population was between 15-64 years, whereas it was only in Nigeria we were using that and maybe in one or two other countries. but all our neighbouring countries, Ghana, Togo, Benin republic, Cameroon, they aren’t using that. That is an old standard that is set by ILO which Nigeria is a signatory to that convention.

The realization that individuals continue to work beyond the age of 64 and significantly contribute to the nation's economy prompted a global consensus.

Over 26 other African nations have already embraced this innovative approach, and it's notable that Nigeria is lagging behind in its implementation. Presently, the criterion includes individuals aged 15 and above.

