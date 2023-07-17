The Dangote Group has invented a dust-proof cement that prevents dust from polluting the environment

The manufacturing conglomerate said that the technology safeguards the environment from pollution during cement production and usage

Additionally, the company revealed that it had discovered an alternative source of fuel to power its cement production

Dangote Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, has announced that it has introduced cutting-edge technology to ensure dust from its Obajana factory and other facilities does not pollute the environment.

Adinoyi Haruna, General Manager, Human Resources, Dangote Cement Company, disclosed this at a 2-day environmental journalism workshop in Obajana, Kogi state.

Dangote Cement uses filters to collect cement dust

At the workshop themed ‘Reporting The Environment For Sustainability,’ Adinoyi said the technology will help trap dust during cement production and protect the environment from pollution.

“Apart from protecting our environment, it is also in our economic interest,” he added.

He said the firm is committed to protecting the environment and told journalists that it now employs electrostatic facilitators in handling particulate emissions during production at its facilities.

According to him, the company also uses bag filters to collect cement dust and now employs 85% of limestone in cement production.

He explained that the move is geared towards reducing fuel consumption and reduction of carbon dioxide in the environment in the production of Dangote cement.

Dangote Cement discovers alternative fuel

He also said the company has introduced alternative fuel by using agriculture waste, palm kernel shells, and shredded tyres as fuel, aimed at reducing carbon dioxide in the environment.

He advised journalists to commit themselves to environmental sustainability in their reports for the good of society.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre, Aliu Akoshile, emphasized the need for journalists to always conduct investigations in their reportage and give prominence to environmental issues

He called for environmental reporting to be correctly placed in media, adding that “the environment is what binds everyone.”

“If the environment is not conducive, there won’t be development. If the environment is not conducive, businesses cannot thrive. Without the environment, there won’t be sports, fashion, and the rest.

“This training is severe as it will enable us to pay adequate attention to our environment.”

The workshop draws participants from the north-central region, including Benue, Kwara, Niger, and the Federal; Capital Territory, Abuja.

