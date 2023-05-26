In a country where there are very few opportunities for a large number of Nigerian youths, it's easier to imagine that there are even far fewer opportunities for people who are disabled in one way or the other. One man living with a disability who has decided to create his own opportunity is Olatunde Asade, founder and manager of his own firm, Soundprof Contractors Limited.

Asade's growing firm is into general contracts which involve interior/exterior decorations and designs, studio soundproofing, billboards set-up, and all types of mid-level construction works.

According to Asade, regardless of the reality of being "differently abled" or a "person with a disability", he has been able to steer his growing company and has also been fortunate to work on some projects in major cities across Nigeria including Lagos and Abuja.

Olatunde Asade, a disabled man who runs a contracting company in Lagos

Going into business against taking white-collar job

Asade said that after school, it was very difficult finding a job, hence he decided to use his love for music to go into music production.

He said:

We all know that job opportunities in Nigeria are very scarce given the population of young Nigerians out there. Because I didn't want to be unemployed for long, I decided to train as a music producer. From music production I was able to earn a decent income.

Despite his passion for music, Asade said he wanted more out of life and to establish himself as an entrepreneur. So he used money he made from music to start a general contractors' business.

I wanted more for myself because I was not satisfied with my level of income. I've always wanted to go into business, so I decided to go fully into general contracts which is something I’ve been eyeing for a while.

Soundprof Contractors was formed in 2015 for the execution of different types of services like Sound proof /acoustic treatment, interior/exterior decorations and designs, acrylic & tartan track / playground construction, project management, billboards advertising and general consultancy.

He says that over the years the company has built up an ever-increasing experience in most areas of providing services to individuals or corporate clients.

Soundprof Contractors executes different types of services like acoustic treatment, interior/exterior decorations and designs.

Working with disability

For Asade, his disability did not stop him from going out on the field and doing the work himself. But over time, the company has grown to a point where he only supervises his staff.

He said:

Initially, it was not easy having to join in the work. But over time, we have grown to a stage were we can employ workers to do the job.

Now, I have 4 permanent staff and an average of 12 contract staff depending on the type of contract or number of jobs we are working at any given time.

What I mostly do now is get the contract, supervise the ongoing work to make sure the standard is met and ensure staff is paid.

How government can support small businesses

Even though it is often said that only a few small businesses in Nigeria ever get to survive for more than five years, Asade's is nearing a decade despite the challenges in the economy.

For general contractors and many other businesses in Nigeria, the challenges are most likely the same, says Asade. However, he believes that the government has a role to play in making the environment conducive for small businesses.

He said:

We have the issue of power supply to deal with, and that affects all types of businesses in Nigeria. As a result of the steady rise in inflation, the prices of building materials keep rising as well. All these and others affect the eventual cost of the contracts.

However government can help small businesses by ensuring steady power supply and reducing electricity tariff. They can also find a way to control their agencies against multiple taxations of small businesses and if possible, control prices of goods in the market.

Asade leaves a piece of advice for people like him who want to go into business or pursue a preferred profession. He said:

Whatever situation or condition you may find yourself in, you can't afford to be lazy or dependent on other people. If you don't try to do something for yourself, no one will assist you.

My advice will be to start with whatever you have, prepare a goal for yourself, be positive in every situation you find yourself in, believe in yourself, and most importantly, believe in God.

