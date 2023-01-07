Seun Sangoleye is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Baby Grubz, an infant food company established in 2013.

Sangoleye company relies heavily on natural local ingredients and traditional recipes for baby food and has been recording outstanding success.

Her path from computer science graduate to entrepreneur nutritionist began in 2012 when she became a mother for the first time.

Sangoleye is redefining baby food business in Nigeria Credit: @afdb

Source: Facebook

Seun recalls:

“I just believed they were born, you breastfeed them, and then somewhere along the way they start eating regular food.”

The Begining

However, when her growing baby refused to take baby formula, she was desperate to find an alternative. She asked her mother, mother-in-law, and women at her church, but none of their suggestions worked.

She searched online for help but found no local content on how or what to feed babies.

She said:

“Everything I found online was from the UK or US, but I noticed they all promoted food purees and thought, ‘I can do that here!’

Struggling with getting it right during her child’s complementary feeding stage, she decided to try something out herself.

The Experiment

Seun created a few different recipes from pureed fruits and vegetables, including bananas, sweet potatoes, and carrots, for her son to try.

To her surprise, he liked them and wanted more. Excited she became an evangelist of her recipe speaking to other mothers who were equally in love with the recipe. But it wasn't all success.

The set back

According to her, she discovered that her son developed rickets, a skeletal disorder that’s caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphate.

Worried she decided to embark on research, and during this process, she met with dieticians and nutritionists trying to find the perfect formulae.

This time, she focused on learning more about the nutritional needs of growing babies at each stage of their development.

The breakthrough

Finally, she discovered what was missing. Excited Sangoleye became an evangelist for tasty baby food, sharing the information she had with mothers and caregivers in online forums and social media channels like Instagram.

When she the testimonies poured in and the level of acceptability, she decided to make it a business.

She decided to start Baby Grubz in 2013, it has developed to a million-naira business picking several recognition from several reputable organizations such as the African Development Bank Group.

Baby Grubz has even expanded distribution across Nigeria, Ghana, and other West African mothers in the UK who are looking for familiar foods to feed their babies.

Her words:

"I didn’t want to just use this info for my son and the few mothers on the forums. I wanted to do something that could help more African children and mothers."

Source: Legit.ng