The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the names of certified cheque printers and personalisers in Nigeria

Among the approved ones are seven banks and four printing companies in Nigeria

CBN said the move is to foster an efficient Payment and Settlement System in the country

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the list of certified cheque printers in Nigeria.

In a circular dated May 4, 2023, signed by its Director of Banking Services Department, Sam Okejere, the bank said the move was part of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and Settlement System.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN sends circular to commercial banks

The bank said it carried out the programme in partnership with MICR Technical Implementation Committee (MTIC) and directed to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) nationwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The apex bank noted that it conducted the re-accreditation of cheque printers and cheques personalisers in line with valid accreditation licenses.

The bank listed the names of licensed printers as follows:

Superflux International Limited

Tripple Gee and Company Plc

Yaliam Press Limited

Marvelous Mike Press Limited

CBN also named about seven banks as personalisers which include:

Zenith Bank

Ecobank

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited

First Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Wema Bank Limited, and

Providus Bank Limited

The bank said all the cheque printers and personalisers had been duly notified.

UBA, Access Bank, GTB, 6 others cash out N74 billion from mobile apps, USSD, PoS transactions

Legit.ng reported that about nine Nigerian banks had vaulted N74 billion from their electronic business earnings in the first quarter of 2023 as top banks like UBA, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank led the pack of top earners.

Commercial banks in Nigeria have resorted to earning income from digital channels such as mobile apps, USSD channels, and online banking, targeting Nigerians.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has supported the banks’ earnings via various touchpoints like BVN, PoS, naira redesign, and other policies which drive financial inclusion. According to BusinessDay, nine banks recorded a combined electronic banking income of N74.22 billion in the first quarter of this year, a 15.3% increase from N64.35 billion in the first quarter of last year.

Source: Legit.ng