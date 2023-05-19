Nigerian banks raked in over N74 billion from various electronic transactions in the first three months of this year

The banks include UBA, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Union.

The banks’ earnings were possible thanks mainly to the CBN naira redesign policy earlier this year

About nine Nigerian banks have vaulted N74 billion from their electronic business earnings in the first quarter of 2023 as top banks like UBA, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank led the pack of top earners.

Commercial banks in Nigeria have resorted to earning income from digital channels such as mobile apps, USSD channels, and online banking, targeting Nigerians.

Nigerian banks rake in billions from electronic transactions

CBN allegedly supports banks' earnings via transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has supported the banks’ earnings via various touchpoints like BVN, PoS, naira redesign, and other policies which drive financial inclusion.

According to BusinessDay, nine banks recorded a combined electronic banking income of N74.22 billion in the first quarter of this year, a 15.3% increase from N64.35 billion in the first quarter of last year.

The banks surveyed in the report are UBA, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, FCMB, Union Bank, Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and Fidelity Bank.

FBNQuest stated that the increase in the value of electronic transactions in Q1 of 2023 compared to last year could be due to CBN’s naira redesign policy and the reduction of cash in circulation.

Data from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) shows that electronic transactions recorded under the NIBSS Instant Payment platform spiked by 52% to N48.3 trillion in March this year.

Top Bank analysis

UBA: N20.93 billion

UBA’s maintenance fee increased to N5.35 billion

Fees and commission income: N52.19 billion

Access Holdings: N20.66 billion

Account maintenance charge: N6.58 billion

Fee and commission: N61.26 billion

Zenith Bank: N12.08 billion

Account maintenance fee: N10.19 billion

Net income on fees and commission: N34.15 billion

GTCO: N11.42 billion

Account maintenance charges: N5.46 billion

Fee and commission income: N32.43 billion

FCMB: N3.73 billion

Account maintenance: N1.84 billion,

Gross fee and commission income: N14.41 billion

Union Bank: N1.97 billion

Account maintenance fee: N669

Fees and commission income: N4.05 billion

Wema Bank: N1.52 billion

Account maintenance fees: N734.1 Billion

Fee and commission income: N4.93 billion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings: N958 million

Account transaction fees: N946 million

The holding company fee: N26.02 billion

Fidelity Bank: N955 million

Accounts maintenance charge: N1.61 billion

Fees and commission income: N7.92 billion

