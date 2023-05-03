A professor of Botany has insisted that Nigeria stands to earn N1trillion from the proper cultivation of mushrooms

The global demand for mushrooms has continued to increase significantly according to FAO report

With the right policies and investment, Nigeria could become a global leader in mushroom production and exportation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prof Sami Ayodele has urged the Federal Government to give a little bit more focus to the cultivation of mushrooms in Nigeria.

According to Punch, the mushroom plant scientist stated that Nigeria can earn as much as N1 trillion annually and gainfully employ millions from the cultivation and sale of mushrooms.

Mushrooms and a mushroom farmer Photo credit - Blue Cold Refrigeration, Naija247News

Source: UGC

Ayodele who made the call while delivering a speech at the National Open University of Nigeria’s 22nd inaugural lecture in Abuja stated that more sensitization of citizens on the benefits of mushroom cultivation as a means to employment and wealth creation.

Giving his speech on the topic, “Mushrooms: Friends or Foes,” Ayodele who is a professor of Botany in the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, NOUN, stated that mushrooms could also be a significant source of income for Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that the global demand for mushrooms has continued to increase significantly according to the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) report, while the market for mushrooms is huge and growing exponentially.

Prof Ayodele advocates for government intervention in mushroom cultivation

Mushrooms are versatile and can be grown in various climates and conditions, making them a valuable crop for Nigerian farmers.

Ayodele said that to realise the potential of mushroom cultivation, the government must provide support in terms of funding, infrastructure, and research. With the right policies and investment, Nigeria could become a global leader in mushroom production and exportation.

He said:

Mushroom cultivation could have great economic and social impacts by generating income and employment for both women and youths, particularly in rural areas of developing countries.

For instance, in China, it was estimated that the export value of mushrooms was about $1.6 billion and the total employment in the mushroom industry was over 30 million people.

Out of this population, only 10 per cent are actual mushroom farmers, others fall within sectors such as food, beverage manufacturing, trading and management, transport, marketing, retailing, export and so on.

He stated that the cultivation of mushrooms in Nigeria could improve food security and generate income to promote sustainable agriculture. And with the right investment in training and resources, the industry could become a significant contributor to the country's economy.

Ayodele, however, urged the government and banks to provide soft loans to interested individuals who have knowledge in mushroom science to establish small-scale mushroom farms to reduce unemployment.

How Agriculture is saving Nigerian youths from massive unemployment crisis

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that many graduates have resolved to farming as means of providing jobs for themselves which is impressively recalling agriculture as a viable alternative to job provision.

The hope of securing a sustainable job in the labour market is not as open as it used to be in the past. And according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a government agency responsible for the publishing of stats in its Q2 report, the unemployment rate in Nigeria is estimated to be 32.5%.

Chronological data projects there is a probability that this figure will increase further in subsequent quarters till 2022 - and even beyond.

With a limited chance of white-collar jobs for the school leavers, Legit.ng notes that Nigerian youths have been reviving interest in agriculture and making it a full-time occupation.

Source: Legit.ng