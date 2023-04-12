The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) said that it would sanction Peak Milk over its Easter message

The Council said it would meet with the necessary bodies to fashion out the required punishment for the offensive adverts

FrieslandCampina WAMCO apologized for the adverts published on Good Friday on social media.

Through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Federal Government has promised to sanction Friesland Campina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk, and other companies for publishing adverts without approval from the Council.

The Council stated this on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, following alleged offensive Easter adverts by FrieslandCampina WAMCO.

FG moves to sanction Peak Milk and others over Easter adverts Credit: FrieslandCampina WAMPCO

Source: Getty Images

Peak Milk adverts violated ARCON laws

According to ARCON, there would be sanctions against companies concerning the exposure of provocative Easter advertisements.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Punch reports that ARCON's Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo, said in a statement that the Council has noted with concern the series of adverts exposed during the last Easter celebrations by advertisers, media owners, both traditional and online, and advertising agencies.

Per the advertisements by ARCON, the adverts were not only inflammatory and heartless but issued without the consent of the Advertising Standards Panel in line with the provisions of Section 53 (1) of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ACT No 23 of 2022.

Fadolapo noted that several advertisements were observed during the Esther celebration to be unpleasant and demeaning to the Christian Faith.

ARCON vows to punish violators

The Council stated that it would take necessary actions to ensure that any sect or group of people's rights, perceptions, and religious beliefs are not mocked or exploited for commercial gains.

ARCON's statement partly reads:

"Advertisers, advertisement agencies, and media owners are strongly advised to desist from exposing any form of advertisement without obtaining the prior approval of the Standards Panel. Violators will be sanctioned under the law."

The ARCON DG said he would meet with the necessary bodies to fashion out the sanctions.

ARCON's moves came following the outcry of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over an offensive and insensitive advertisement by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, manufacturers of Peak Milk, during the last Easter celebrations.

However, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the company issued a public apology to CAN and Christians around the country, stating that it never intended to insult the Christian Faith.

CAN says Peak Milk Easter advert is offensive and insults the Christian Faith

Legit.ng reported that the Easter advert by the consumer product makers FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, promoting their flagship product, Peak Milk, has drawn the anger of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Christian body lashed out at the recent social medial advert of the company, which used the crucifixion of Jesus to promote their product on Good Friday.

The association conveyed its displeasure in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng