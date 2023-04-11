The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lashed out against an advert by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk

The association said in a statement that a recent social media advert by the company is distasteful and disrespectful

The social media advert showed a crushed can of Peak Milk with an inscription on it

The Easter advert by the consumer product makers FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, promoting their flagship product, Peak Milk, has drawn the anger of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Christian body lashed out at the recent social medial advert of the company, which used the crucifixion of Jesus to promote their product on Good Friday.

CAN calls for the boycott of Peak Milk

The association conveyed its displeasure in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, on Monday, April 10, 2023.

A Nairametrics report said that the association called for the boycott of all products made by the firm, saying that the recent advert insults the sensitivity of Christians in Nigeria, describing it as insensitive.

CAN says the company’s advert is an insult to the over one billion Christians worldwide and asked the company to apologize or risk a boycott of its services.

The association said the advert re-echoes another advert by Sterling Bank in 2022, which drew a backlash from it and the advertising regulators, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians worldwide, commemorating the death of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is disrespectful to the Christian faith and an insult to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

The body asked companies to be sensitive to religious and cultural connotations before promoting their products, saying that it would not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect the Christian faith.

The company, in its Eather message on April 7, 2023, showed an almost crushed and empty can of Peak Milk with the caption ‘Bruised and Pierced for us. #Goodfriday.

However, Punch report said that the company apologized for the advert, saying it acknowledges the sensitivity of the advert.

The company said it never intended to mock the season's significance nor exploit it for its gains.

The Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, expressed remorse in a letter to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh dated April 10 2023, titled, “Apology for the Good Friday social media post by the Peak Brand”, obtained by the PUNCH on Tuesday morning (4:24 am).

Sterling Bank under fire over Easter Message

During the 2022 Easter celebration, Sterling Bank came under fire over an advert in which it likened the resurrection of Jesus to Agege bread, a famous unlabeled bread named after an area in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Sterling Bank advert drew the ire of many Nigerians who called for the boycott of the bank, leading to a threat of sanctions by APCON and the bank eventually deleting the advert.

The Christian body called for suspending the bank’s Managing Director, Abubakar Suleiman.

