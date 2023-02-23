Femi Otedola has pledged to donated multi-billion-naira engineering complex to Augustine University

The complex will be built in two phases, with the first already completed and handed over to the university by Otedola himself.

Otedola's donation to the university is part of his dream to support the institution in becoming the number one center of excellence in Africa

With immense pride and joy, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has commissioned a multi-billion-naira faculty of engineering complex at Augustine University, situated Ilara, Epe, Lagos State.

Otedola, who was recently name the Chancellor of the university, handed over the edifice to the school, in the presence of his mother and inspirer of the project, Lady Doja Otedola.

The school in return named the engineering faculty building after Lady Doja Otedola in appreciation of her passion towards the betterment of the university and its students.

Otedola with his mother during the laying of foundation Photo credit: Augustine university

Source: Facebook

Proprietor of the institution and Archbishop of the Metropolitan Sea of Lagos, Archbishop Adewale Martins, were also other dignitaries present.

Otedola make promises to Augustine university

In his remark at the occasion, Otedola said he made the commitment to donate one building of the engineering faculty to the school in March 2018, but later increased his commitment during his mother’s 90th birthday celebration.

Otedola words:

“It is with thanksgiving to God that I express my great delight for today’s ceremony for the commissioning of the first block of the engineering complex of Augustine University. I thank God that my dream of donating the first block of faculty of engineering building has become a reality.

“On the 11th of March 2018, at the fund raising dinner organised by my sister, Dame Sena Anthony, I made the commitment to donate one building of the faculty of engineering to the university.

"On realising that the first building is a four-building complex, during my mother’s 90th birthday celebration last year, I increased my commitment to the engineering complex to the sum of N2 billion.

Otedola also assured that it planned to complete the project's second phase, ThisDay reports.

“In fulfilment of this pledge, I am extremely delighted to be also turning the sod today for the commencement of building No 2 of the engineering faculty complex.

“I hope the construction period for this building will not be more than two years in view of the envisaged rapid growth of the students of the university with the admission of engineering students in the school.”

He added that his dream was to support Augustine University to become the number one centre of excellence in Africa for the study of various disciplines of engineering.

Source: Legit.ng