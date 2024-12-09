About 45,689 candidates are jostling for the NNPC jobs via Computer-based Aptitude tests

The GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, is reportedly overseeing the test in some centres

The jostle for the NNPC jobs began last month when the state oil firm announced vacancies in various positions in the company

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has visited the various centres where the Computer-based Aptitude Test for recruitment is held.

Kyari reportedly visited the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Centenary Resource Centre in Maitama, Abuja centre, to ensure a smooth and transparent recruitment exercise.

Over 45,000 candidates vie for NNPC jobs

According to reports, about 45,689 candidates are sitting for the CBT test, which aims to determine candidates’ suitability for the job.

The competition for NNPC jobs began last month when the state oil firm announced vacancies in various positions within the company.

Last week, unsuccessful candidates took to social media to share the regretful emails they received from the NNPC, announcing the foreclosure on their chances of clinching the juicy job.

NNPC makes provisions for disabled candidates

Before the CBT test, NNPC spokesman Olufemi Soneye confirmed to Legit.ng that the company had shortlisted candidates.

Vanguard reports that NNPC, as an equal opportunity employer, made special provisions to ensure that applicants with disabilities could take the test without hindrance.

The GCEO reiterated that only the most qualified applicants would be selected for employment.

NNPC confirms blending petrol at Port Harcourt refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPC GCEO Mele Kyari has confirmed that the Port Harcourt refinery is operating optimally.

He disclosed that petroleum product blending is part of the refining process in the industry and is not criminal.

Kyari revealed this at the commission of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos, where he invited Nigerians for a tour of the refinery to allay doubts about the functionality of the 60,000 barrels per day facility.

