Despite the country's present economic woes, Nigerians' enthusiasm for movies appears unchanged

From Hollywood to Nollywood, moviegoers go in droves to see some of their favourite films, making cinema owners happy

Spending N300 million on movies in a month is considered a decent personal investment in Nigeria, which is known for having to have a jolly good mood

Nigerians in the months of March spent a whopping N346.6 million watching movies in various Cinemas across the country.

This is a 45 per cent increase compared to N189 million earned in March 2021.

The figure was revealed by Patrick Lee, President of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) President, Patrick Lee in an interview.

Movie theatre Credit: Jobny

The president also revealed the amount spent in march is a seven per cent improvement when compared to the N301.48 million in February, PremuimTimes reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Movies Nigerians went to the cinema to watch

According to Lee the highest-grossing films in Nigeria in the month of March include: “The Batman”, “Uncharted”, “The Contractor”; “A Simple Lie” and “Turning Red”.

He added:

“For the month of March 2022, we have N346,607,688.00 ticket sales, this is quite encouraging compared to what we had in February, N301,480,148.00.

“The Batman sold the highest number of tickets accounting for 39 per cent of box office revenue for the month of March.

“Comparatively, 2022 has continued to record higher box office revenue than 2021, March shows a 45 per cent improvement from 2021 performance and a 7 per cent growth from February 2022.

Lee also disclosed that of the 21 movies that showed in cinemas for the period, Hollywood accounted for 75 per cent of revenues despite having only 14 titles.

Prediction for April

He also revealed that "I'm Nazzy, Sonic The Hedgehog, Saint Mark, Morbius, Bad Guys, King of Thieves, and Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledor" are among the films expected to bring in income in April.

He also revealed that "I'm Nazzy, Sonic The Hedgehog, Saint Mark, Morbius, Bad Guys, King of Thieves, and Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledor" are among the films expected to bring in income in April.

Lee also stated that cinema owners are looking forward to unpacking the package for the second quarter, which will kick off with the anticipated release of Marvel's new superhero film, "Morbius."

He said:

"We're interested to see how moviegoers in our region react to its trailer, which promises a mix of action, sci-fi, thriller, and horror." At the Nigerian box office, Horrors did not get the best results."

BBNaija stars have exposed actors to soft money: Ka3na declares

Legit.ng previously reported that Ka3na slammed Nollywood producers and directors for ignoring their primary role of producing quality movies.

The reality star said there are no more quality Nigerian movies on Netflix and Nollywood people are now exposed to influencing money.

Actress Kiitan responded to her by declaring that Ka3na was just lucky to become a star due to the BBNaija show and shouldn't use her grace to disgrace anyone.

Source: Legit.ng