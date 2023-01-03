The city of Dubai has scrapped its alcohol tax in a bid to attract more visitors

The city also allowed the sale of alcohol in the daytime during the holy month of Ramadan

Dubai is known to have relaxed most of its laws to attract more foreign workers and boost tourism

Dubai has dumped its 30 per cent alcohol tax in order to promote tourism in the city.

The commercial centre of the United Arab Emirates will also stop charging for personal alcohol licenses, a must-have for residents wishing to consume alcohol.

Stores in Dubai allowed to sell alcohol Credit: Kaveh Kazemi / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

More alcohol restrictions lifted in Dubai

The bustling UAE commercial nerve centre has been relaxing laws for some time, letting merchants sell alcohol in the day time during Ramadan and approving the delivery of the product during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai’s latest move is an attempt to make the city more attractive to foreigners.

Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), and African & Eastern, the two firms supplying alcohol in Dubai said the latest move would be reflected in their product price.

MMI said.

"These recently updated regulations are instrumental to continue ensuring the safe and responsible purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the UAE."

According to the BBC, the law became effective on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and would be reviewed after one year.

There are more foreigners in Dubai than nationals

Foreigners outnumber nationals in Dubai by one to nine and residents usually drive to Umm al-Quwain and other cities to buy alcohol in bulk for consumption.

The city has managed to woo more tourists and rich foreign workers than its neighbours because of its liberal and accommodating western lifestyle.

The city is now faced with increasing competition from other developing cities in the Middle East as they develop its hospitality industry and financial sectors.

Non-Muslims in Dubai must be at least 21 years old to drink, transport or store alcohol at home and must have an alcohol license, a plastic card given by the police.

