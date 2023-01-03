Nigeria has been ranked as one of the least innovative countries in Africa in a new report

Nigeria's ranking is not only shocking but captures the failure of the government to prioritize investments in scientific research and development

South Africa is listed as the second most inventive country in 2022, with Botswana and Kenya coming in third and fourth, respectively

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has revealed a list of the most innovative countries in the world for 2022.

The evaluated innovation levels were measured across 130 economies to determine the most innovative markets.

Nigeria made the list but ranked far below its peers in Africa and globally.

Nigeria misses out on the list of Africa's most innovative countries Credit: Janson Matt

Source: Facebook

BusinessDay reports that the 2022 Global Innovation Index (GII) measured each economy's innovative capacity and output by focusing on a long list of criteria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Criteria for measuring most innovative country in Africa

Institutions

Human capital and research

Infrastructure

Market sophistication

Business sophistication’

Knowledge and technology outputs

Creative outputs

How do Nigeria's ranks compare to other African countries?

In the list, Nigeria, the biggest economy on the continent, is ranked number 15th among African countries missing out on the top 10 again as in previous years.

Here are the top 10 most-innovative countries in Africa 2022

Mauritius South Africa Kenya Cabo Verde Tanzania Namibia Rwanda Senegal Botswana Malawi

Why is Nigeria not among the top 10 most innovative countries in Africa?

Nigeria was majorly ranked low because of the less priority government gives to research and development.

According to a report by Tribune, the federal government has spent over two trillion on research and development in four years with little to show.

Why the sum seems huge, the report quoted sources saying that the money only existed in the budget.

It added that out of the N2.009 trillion budgeted, only a little over N200 billion was actually released to public universities and colleges of education a key pillar in research and development.

More worrying is that of the monies allocated to the institutions, almost 70 percent go to personal costs and recurrent expenditures.

Only a fraction of that finds its way to actual research activities, say scientists who wouldn’t want to be identified.

List of 63 other countries Nigeria imports fuel from

Meanwhile, in another report, the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that NNPC has spent over N1.2 trillion importing petrol in three months.

The petrol was imported from different countries around the world which include the Niger republic.

In the last few days, many Nigerians have been grappling with petrol scarcity as queues have surfaced in filling stations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng