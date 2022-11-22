A company in Nigeria has committed to returning Kano to the commercial capital of Nigeria and West Africa

Brains and Hammers, in partnership with the Kano State government, is building one of the biggest shops in Nigeria

The company stated that the shops numbering over 3,000, is ready for commissioning and also include warehouses for companies and agencies of government

Famous for its manifold historic trade and cultural legacies, Nigeria's ancient city of Kano has sustained a reputation for a business that extends to North Africa and pre-dates the colonial administration.

Therefore, the emerging Kano Economic City (KEC) has been conceptualized to return Kano to its prime as a major economic hub in the West Africa sub-region.

Ibrahim Bako of Brains and Hammers and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje Credit: Kano State

Company partners Kano State

Built as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Kano State Government and Brains and Hammers Limited, the project is designed as an architectural masterpiece and a model for the future development of markets in West Africa. So far, over 3234 shops have been constructed and have mostly been sold.

Some of the sections of the Kano Economic City that are currently under construction and are at various stages of completion include; the Coordinated Wholesale Centre.

This complex has 2100 shops with warehouses that will house businesses of all pharma products in Kano under the control of regulatory bodies like the PCN, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), (NAFDAC).

Over 1000 shops and warehouses have been completed and sold, and the market is ready for commissioning this month, November 2022.

There is the GSM-ICT section, which is at over 80 per cent completion. Over 1410 shops have been constructed, out of which 670 have been sold and paid for.

Houses shops, government agencies, others

Financing that will enable the completion of 10,000 shops for occupation by the popular Kano Textile Trades of Kantin Kwari is currently being arranged. Brains and Hammers have signed an agreement with Jaiz Bank Plc to construct a Trailer Park while a Container Terminal is under construction.

According to Mr Ibrahim Bako, Director of Brains and Hammers, in charge of the Kano Economic City, a lot of credit must go to Jaiz Bank Plc. He said, "Jaiz believed in the project from the beginning and has stayed the course.

The bank has even opened a functional branch inside the KEC to demonstrate the extent of its commitment. Although there has been a recent change of baton in the leadership of the bank, the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank, Dr Sirajo Salisu, is very familiar with the project, and we are confident that we will continue to enjoy a very good working relationship with him."

The Kano Economic City is being developed on 117 hectares of land provided by the Kano State Government. The developer must construct and sell the shops and trade complexes within the KEC.

