A Nigerian company has announced plans to build Africa’s first water display park in Lagos

The company said the park is sited in a highbrow area of Lagos, making it accessible to the sophisticated in the state

The company stated that the facility would bring 6000 square metres of multi-sensory water display park in Nigeria’s commercial hub

A real estate firm, Meridian Properties Limited, has announced a breakthrough project that will bring a 6000 square metres multi-sensory water display park to Lagos, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Situated along Lekki-Epe Expressway, 15 minutes drive from the proposed new airport, the developers announced that Makarios Luxury Place is an iconic real estate development on approximately 84 acres built with the upper-middle class and upwardly mobile people in mind.

Julie-Emakpo Egwejemu and proposed plan of the park Credit: Lagos State government

Source: Getty Images

Facility sited near Lagos highbrow area

The high-end estate with over 834 residencies with a mix of terraces, flats and detached apartments will provide occupants access to several high-quality shared luxuries, including an 8106sqm retail mall, 1,500sqm communal recreation space, restaurants, fitness centre and an all-around elevated living experience.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the innovation, the Head of Sales and Marketing of Makarios Luxury Place, Julie-Emakpo Egwejemu, expressed confidence, describing the project as a perfect investment for upwardly mobile and urban dwellers seeking investments that are suitable for their status.

She said:

“Makarios essentially will be a one-of-a-kind estate where people can live, work, eat, play and shop. It stands out as a testimony to the best offered in Africa’s largest and most populated city”, she stated.

“Development is at full speed and 26 access roads in the estate are nearing completion. At Makarios, we won’t just sell you an unfathomable dream, we are backing it up with verifiable actions. In the next couple of months, this development will change both the skyline and general perception of Ibeju Lekki, showing the region’s growth and ability.”

