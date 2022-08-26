The federal government of Nigeria is concluding plans to begin the manufacturing of electric vehicles

Already agreement has been reached between the Nigerian government, Japan and Isreal

The move is considered lofty given the epileptic power supply in the country and Nigeria's dwindling purchasing power

The Nigerian government has inked an agreement with Israeli and Japanese businesses to begin assembling and producing electric vehicles in Nigeria.

The deal was signed on Thursday in Abuja by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in collaboration with Israeli, Japanese, and Nigerian enterprises.

According to NAN, the companies are Peramare Enterprise of Israel and SIXAI of Japan.

Details of the agreement

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said that the partnership would help address the many challenges affecting Nigeria's transport and environmental sectors.

He said:

“It is a project that is a partnership with Israeli, Japanese and Nigerian companies taking place in Nigeria.

“What is special about this project is that it is a timely project that combines Israeli technologies, Japanese technologies, Nigerian entrepreneurship and innovation together to create a project that is going to work fabulously.

“We are talking about bringing electronic Motorcycles into Nigeria which will be a program that is green, environmentally friendly.”

He added that it offers people a cheap way and safe way of transportation and even has a technology to ensure that the motorcycles are only used for legal and appropriate purposes, and also solves issues of fuel scarcity, green technology, and the need to provide cleaner, cheaper, easier transport, the Gazzette reports.

Freeman added:

“I believe that a programme that is going to start in Nigeria will be successful and will go across Africa."

Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, said the project Nigeria would see to the manufacturing of Nigerian-made electrical vehicles in the nearest future as this is the attempt to domesticate certain technologies in Nigeria, especially in the automobile industry has not worked with continuous importation.

He said:

“NASENI has come into this now with the perfect partners, Japanese and Israeli companies their technologies are proven and known.

“But most importantly, Nigeria will not just be consuming this technology, we are here to make sure that we domesticate, produce and manufacture in Nigeria.”

Companies speak

Dr Ayal Raz, Representative of Israeli Company, Peramare Enterprise, added that this innovative idea is going to change so many things in the face of Nigeria.

Raz said:

"It will provide green energy, which will imply lower transportation costs, and we all know what that means for our people."

It will provide employment since it is an industry; we intend to establish a factory here, beginning with assembling and subsequently building. It would reduce pollution and green the air.

"Nigeria is safe to conduct business in, and by the special grace of God, it will arrive in the first quarter of 2023."

Innoson Vehicles to expand to Imo state capital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Innoson Vehicles had expressed plans to expand to Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

Chukwuma said that the Group has already gotten about 150,000 sqm of land for the project and commended the Nigerian media for their support and partnership with his Group.

Head of Corporate Communications of the company, Cornel Osigwe said that the policy of Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo to use Innoson Motors as his official vehicle for the states shows the durability of and capacity of the local car manufacturer to service other states in the country.

