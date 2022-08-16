Ethiopian Airlines will begin airlifting passengers travelling out of the country from Enugu Airport

The airline also informed customers that ticket pricing will be the same as those charged in Lagos

Logistics is one of the major challenges for Nigerians looking to travel out of the country for a holiday, business or education

Ethiopian Airlines has appealed to its South East customers to use the Akanu-Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for overseas travel.

Henok Sirak, Manager of the company Ethiopian Airlines, noted that there is no need for residents to travel to Lagos or Abuja to board flights, The Vanguard reports.

Sirak, also promised a flat rate for international flight tickets from Enugu, Lagos and Abuja Airports.

Speaking to a journalist, Sirak said:

“Since Enugu airport was made an international airport, we have been flying three times a week, but we are going to fly four times a week — Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

"Customer from Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Port Harcourt, Imo, and Abia may now fly and ship their import and export from Akanu-Ibiam International Airport in Enugu to over 125 destinations and routes on five continents, including Asia, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe."

"We have the same fare for cargo flights departing from Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu." Customers from Enugu, then, do not need to transport their merchandise to Abuja or Lagos because the prices are the same. That is the advantage we provide to residents of the South East and Port Harcourt. We have reduced the fee so that travelers may get the benefits of flying into Enugu."

"Finally, I would want to encourage all South Easterners going to utilize Ethiopian Airlines and fly from Enugu to wherever in the globe." We are flying on a modern aircraft. We are now flying with a Boeing 787."

