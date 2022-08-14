Nigeria has begun the mass production of helicopters, according the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)

The NASENI Chairman, Professor Mohammed Haruna stated that a lot of progress has been recorded in the plans to begin the helicopter production

He all the parts required to begin the production has been delivered from Belgium and that pilots and engineers have been trained

Nigeria’s National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said on Friday, August 12, 2022, that the country is ready to start the local assembly of helicopters.

Pilots and engineers ready to fly made in Nigeria helicopters

According to NASENI Chairman, Professor Mohammed Haruna, there has been a lot of progress recorded and all the parts and components needed have been delivered from Belgium and trainings have commenced in earnest for pilots, engineers and technicians, reports say.

Nigerian begins mass production of helicopters Credit: Matthew Micah Wright

Source: Getty Images

Reports say that yhe NASENI chairman stated this during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The agency stated that an irrigation plan that could accelerate agriculture production in the country is also ready and was also presented to Buhari.

Irrigation equipment ready

Haruna stated that an innovation that is solar-powered is mobile equipment which would guarantee three farming seasons yearly.

The federal government agency was established in 1992 to create an enabling knowledge-driven environment for local mass-production of standard parts, goods and services needed for the country’s technological advancement.

This comes as Innoson Motors have also begun the production of mini buses, known as Korope in Nigeria.

Nigerian Man Invents Electric Motorcycles in Uganda, Gets Presidential Applause

Legit.ng reported that A Nigerian who also doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the International University of East Africa in Uganda, Emeka Akaezuwa has led a team of researchers to invent electric motorbikes in Uganda.

Akaezuwa who is a scientist and an engineer led the team to develop the bikes as an answer to fuel problems in the East African country which the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni described as groundbreaking and a departure from the use of petrol vehicles.

According to the Nigerian-born engineer, his team used local talents in developing vehicles to solve the transportation needs of the Ugandan people.

Source: Legit.ng