As the United Kingdom battle economic uncertainty over the past few years, it has taken a huge toll on the younger population which made getting a well-paid job a higher priority for them.

Companies are paying higher for new recruits in the UK Credit: Image Source

Source: Getty Images

Offering mouthwatering pay

Jobs website, Glassdoor discovered that financial transaction firms gave the most pay for entry-level jobs with an average of over $75,000.

According to statistics, the average pay in the UK for 2022 was about $780 a week, or $45,000 annually, Office for National Statistics said.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Glassdoor released its ranking and pointed out the companies giving the highest-paying entry-level jobs roles by examining more than 100,000 reports on its website over the year to the end of March which were posted by both former and current employees.

It tagged entry-level jobs as roles that needed less than two years of relevant experience and not senior roles.

Young people the most sought after

This comes as the UK contends with a high cost of living and inflation rising to a 30-year high of 7 per cent in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has aided in spiking an increase in food and energy prices.

Many young people in the UK believe the pandemic has negatively impacted their finances and chances of getting well-paying jobs, while others are of the opinion that fewer entry-level jobs were available before the pandemic, a report from CNBC said.

Facebook emerges one of the best

Technology companies like Meta, formally Facebook, were named the second highest-paying company for entry-level jobs in the UK with a median base salary of $76,000.

Analysts believe that salary should not be the only thing potential employees should look out for. They cited other things like the company’s culture and values, as well as its senior leadership team and career opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng