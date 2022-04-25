Available data show that the number of jobs in the US now outnumber workers, a recent survey says

In February more people left their jobs in comparison to the same time in January and a percentage of 2.9

The statistics says there is about 1.8 jobs per unemployed person in the US as the gap between available positions and unemployed got wider

There are now 5 million extra more job vacancies than unemployed people in the United States of America, a recent report says.

According to a CNBC report, an upsurge of Americans left their employments in February, while the gap between available positions and the unemployed got wider.

More jobs are open in the US than workers Credit: Jaouad k

Source: Getty Images

What the Labour stats say

The Bureau of Labour Statistics says recently that a poll of Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey stated that 4.35 million people left in February, an upsurge of 94,000 from the previous month. The figure is a bit higher than the percentage of the workforce and up to 2.9 per cent from 2.8.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the same period, about 11.27 million job openings in the month of February were recorded which is slightly below that of January.

The report indicates that the total level of those seen as unemployed is going down to 627 million, which means that there is a record 5 million more vacancies than available workers.

There are about 1.8 jobs for every person who is unemployed.

Statistics reveal that education and health had the largest level of vacancies for the month, which stood at 2.23 million accompanied by professional and business services with 2.1 million, professional and business services with 2.1 million and trade, transportation and utilities with 1.86 million.

Less people quit or were laid off

The resignation level was off in November of 2021, a high of 4.51 million, making 3 per cent of the overall workforce.

Trade had the highest level while transportation and utilities came next at 1.06 million. Leisure and hospitality, an important representative during the COVID-19 pandemic, stood at 1.06 million and it saw the resignation rate remaining the same at 5.6 per cent.

Employment went up by 263,000 in February, prompting the rate to go up to 4.4 per cent, while layoffs and discharges went lower to 1.39 million.

Nigerians form long queue at Lagos UK Visa office after Legit story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that two days after Legit.ng published a story that the United Kingdom has resumed Priority Visa issuance to Nigerians, the UK visa office is overflowing with Nigerians seeking to obtain visas.

Nigerians began to throng the UK visa office after it was announced that Nigeria has been removed from the UK red list following the drop in the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A crowd of applicants was seen milling outside the visa office in Lekki Phase I offices of TLSContact. Long queues were seen as people waited to be called in for the application.

Source: Legit.ng