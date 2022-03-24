Foreign airlines operating in and out of Nigeria are finding it difficult to repatriate the money made in Nigeria

The airlines, about 30 in number, expressed displeasure said they are currently having over N117 billion trapped in Nigeria

Some of the foreign airlines operating in Nigeria include British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates Airline among others

Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are struggling to repatriate their dollar dividends and are stuck with naira they don’t need.

The idle cash lying in the Nigerian accounts of over 30 of the airlines is now a source of worry.

DailyTrust reports that the trapped money rose from $147 million (N61 billion) as at August 2021, and has nearly doubled, reaching $283m (about N117.6bn).

How the money got trapped

Due to bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) with countries, foreign airlines operating in Nigeria sells their tickets in naira.

After the sales, the airlines would repatriate the funds in dollars through an official window approved by the government.

Government speaks

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, during the commissioning of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) New terminal, confirmed that foreign airlines' operating in Nigeria are finding it difficult to repatriate their funds.

He said:

“Mr President, the aviation business suffers from issues of access to foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and the ability to repatriate blocked funds.

“Nigeria currently holds $283m of foreign airlines funds blocked in the country. I would like to humbly request the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, through the directive of Mr President, to prioritize access to forex for all carriers both local and foreign and to work out a mechanism to clear the existing backlog urgently and prevent subsequent build up.”

