Two officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service have been suspended for extorting the sum of N8,000 from a 14-year-old girl

FAAN said the two officers have had their On-Duty-Cards withdrawn and have been banned for life from working in any airports in Nigeria

According to FAAN, the incident came to light after the mother of the teenager escalated it on social media

Two immigration officials who extorted N8,000 from a 14-year-old girl has been banned for life by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from working in any airports in Nigeria.

According to FAAN on Friday, March 19, 2022, the On Duty Cards of the officers were perpetually withdrawn after it was proven that they collected the money from the 14-year-old girl.

Immigration officers suspended over extortion

What FAAN said about the officers

A statement from the Acting General Manager of Corporate Affairs Faith Hope-Ivbaze said that the decision taken after findings showed that the officers extorted the money from the passenger.

According to Ivbaze, the investigation followed a tweet by the teenager’s mother who was travelling on Lufthansa Airlines that two immigration officials extorted the money from her daughter.

She said a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were inaugurated to investigate the allegation.

How FAAN found out

She said that during the investigation, it was fount out that the officers indeed exported the minor after CCTV footage at the facility showed the officers committing the act.

According to her, the officers were asked to refund the money to the teenager.

She said the action was taken by FAAN to serve as a deterrent to others.

FAAN commended the teenager’s mother who also confirmed the refund of the money, saying that her escalation of the incident.

Ivbaze said:

“Also, we would like to express our appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration, MMA (Murtala Muhammed Airport) and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue,” FAAN stated.

FAAN promised to continue to identify corrupt officials and sanction any airport worker found to extort the public.

The two officers were not named.

