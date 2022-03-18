Some officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) extorted a 14-year-old girl who was en route to Canada recently

This was confirmed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on its Facebook page on Friday, March 18

The agency also said it has banned the operatives concerned from working in any Nigerian airport as a punishment for their actions

Disturbing claims that some officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) extorted money from a 14-year-old girl who was on her way to Canada in February at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA) have been confirmed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN made the confirmation after commissioning its security officers to investigate the reports which have already gone viral online.

The agency said the officers have been banned from operating in any Nigerian airport (Photo: Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria)

The aviation agency's acting general manager, corporate affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said the investigation was done with the help of footage on its CCTV facility, and the cooperation from the NIS.

It disclosed that the officers have refunded "the exact amount collected from the passenger."

In her statement, Hope-Ivbaze added:

“Also, we would like to express our appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration, MMA, and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue.

“Their On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport, to serve as a deterrent to others."

Read her full statement below:

FAAN arrests staff who issue fake COVID-19 test certificate, others to passengers in Lagos and Abuja Airports

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s airport authority said that it had apprehended 90 staff in Lagos and Abuja airports for various corrupt practices.

FAAN said they were arrested for getting involved in shady deals as well as aiding passengers with fake COVID-19 test results, giving unauthorised yellow cards for those traveling, cheating travellers under the guise of helping them with their boarding passes and acting as middlemen between passengers and airlines.

What FAAN is saying

Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson for FAAN, in a press release, stated that those arrested are staff of other firms and those of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

