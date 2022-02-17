A staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Aminu Garunbaba has forfeited landed properties worth N104 million to court

Garunbaba received over N300 million in travel allowance and never made any trip between 2017 and 2018

The EFCC brought the case against the FIRS official and sought for the forfeiture of the properties linked to Garunbaba

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), has obtained an interim forfeiture of two properties worth about N104 million to court which belongs to Aminu Sidi Garunbaba who is a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho brought an application in accordance with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006.

EFCC seeks forfeiture of properties belonging to FIRS staff

The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja division granted the order on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, as he ruled on the application.

What happened in court

The anti-graft body had said that the defendant received about N341,971,950 between 2017 and 2018 from the FIRS as Duty Tour Allowance for travels he never made.

The EFCC said, Garunbaba diverted the money to obtain the properties. The plaintiff asked the court to confiscate the properties.

Justice Egwuatu gave the EFCC the go-ahead and directed that the temporary forfeiture order be published on national dailies so as to alert anyone who has an interest in the properties to show what they should not be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

The case was adjourned to March 23, 2022, for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that the houses include a four-bedroom Terrace Maisonette with a Boys Quarter at Barumark Groove Estate, Plot 667 Cadastral Zone Bo3, Wuye District, Abuja purchased for N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) and

Another property was bought for N39 million at No. 5 Lodge Road, Kano State.

