Ikeja Electric published a public notice on October 5, 2026, linking the drop in electricity supply to a shortfall in its grid allocation

The distribution company said it was engaging stakeholders to improve available power and would share electricity as fairly as possible

Customers across the Ikeja Electric network took to social media to challenge the explanation, with some reporting over 160 hours without power

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Ikeja Electric has attributed the recent reduction in electricity supply across its network to a shortfall in the amount of power allocated to the distribution company from Nigeria’s national grid.

The electricity distribution company made this known in a notice issued on Monday, October 5, 2026, through its official social media platforms, including its X account, @ikejaelectric.

Blackout Hits Lagos Communities as Ikeja Electric Explains Cause of Power Shortage

Source: UGC

According to the company, the reduced supply is not the result of a fault within its own distribution network but is linked to the limited amount of electricity currently available to it from the national grid.

“We wish to inform customers across Ikeja Electric network that the reduced hours of electricity supply is due to a shortfall in the amount of power currently allocated to our network from the national grid,” the company stated.

Ikeja Electric, which serves customers across several parts of Lagos, apologised for the disruption and appealed to customers for patience and understanding.

DisCo promises to maximise available power

The company said it was working with relevant stakeholders to address the supply challenge and improve the amount of electricity available to customers.

“Please be assured that we are actively engaging the relevant stakeholders to improve the available power supply and will continue to distribute the power received from the grid as efficiently and equitably as possible,” it said.

Ikeja Electric also said it remained committed to keeping customers informed as the situation develops.

The latest development comes amid renewed concerns over electricity supply in parts of the Ikeja Electric franchise area, with some customers experiencing fewer hours of power than expected.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Ikeja Electric apologised to some Band A customers after failing to meet the expected minimum service level on some Band A feeders on September 30 and October 1.

Customers push back on the explanation

The notice quickly drew criticism from customers who said the reality on the ground was far worse than the term "reduced hours" suggested.

@ChristianoDivi1 wrote: "The situation here is not that of reduced hours. We no even see light at all and you people are talking of reduced hours. More than 160hrs of darkness in the last one week and you people are talking of REDUCED? Nawa oooo. Hope say our power minister dey hear all these one sha?"

@the_temiloluwa questioned why the company waited so long before informing customers: "So we have to now demand for reasons as to why there is no electricity for 3 days before you guys inform us of what is happening???!! Kaiiii. We are cooked in this country."

@IamDx2 raised a broader concern about Lagos's dependence on the national grid: "Every 3 months there is a shortage in national grid. Lagos state is surrounded by waters but yet Lagos state is relaying on National power supply. For how long will this continue?"

16 power plants shut down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation fell sharply to 2,033.66MW on Monday, with 16 power plants recording zero generation.

The figure represents a drop of more than 3,300MW, or about 62%, from the 5,403MW recorded on September 24.

The decline has worsened blackouts across the country, forcing households and businesses to rely more on expensive diesel generators.

Source: Legit.ng