The NCC said verifying phones before purchase helps consumers confirm authenticity and avoid unexpected device problems

Engr. Edoyemi Ogoh, the commission's Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, explained the benefits

Nigerians can check their devices using the NCC's verification tool by dialling *315# or visiting its Device Checker portal

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Buying a genuine mobile phone helps consumers avoid unexpected faults, enjoy reliable device performance and determine whether network problems are linked to their handsets, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Engr. Edoyemi Ogoh, the commission's Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, outlined these benefits during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday, October 21, while discussing device regulation and consumer protection measures, including type approval and IMEI verification.

NCC launches phone verification tool to help buyers avoid fake devices. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ogoh explained that verifying a phone before purchase gives consumers greater confidence that the device is genuine and will operate as intended by its manufacturer.

He noted that buyers of verified devices are less likely to encounter unexpected problems associated with counterfeit or substandard phones.

The NCC official also highlighted the importance of device verification in assessing telecommunications service quality.

According to him, when consumers are confident that their phones are genuine, it becomes easier to investigate whether poor service quality is caused by the handset or other factors affecting the network.

However, verifying a phone does not guarantee that it will never develop a fault or experience network problems.

Five types of devices that could stop working

The NCC's device verification framework covers five broad categories of equipment that could face restrictions if they fail to meet applicable approval and verification requirements.

They include:

Smartphones: Mobile phones used for calls, internet access and other digital services. Basic mobile phones: Feature phones mainly used for calls and text messages. SIM-enabled tablets and laptops: Devices that connect to mobile networks using SIM cards. Internet of Things (IoT) devices: Connected equipment that uses cellular networks. Point-of-sale (POS) terminals: Payment devices that use mobile networks to process transactions.

The requirements do not mean that every device in these categories will automatically stop working. Restrictions are intended for devices that fail to meet applicable regulatory and verification standards.

NCC outlines the risks of using devices that fail regulatory requirements. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How to check a phone before buying

Nigerians can use the NCC's device verification system to check their phones before completing a purchase.

To check a device, buyers should follow these steps:

Get the IMEI number: Dial *#06# on the phone to display its 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity number. Use the verification code: Dial *315# and follow the prompts to check the device's status. Visit the online portal: Go to www.ncc.gov.ng/DeviceChecker and follow the instructions provided. Check before payment: Buyers of new and fairly used phones should verify a device before completing a transaction.

NCC directs telcos to compensate subscribers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced a policy requiring telecom operators to compensate customers affected by poor network quality.

The directive, which took effect in April 2026, requires operators to provide automatic airtime or data rebates to eligible subscribers experiencing substandard services.

The policy covers major Nigerian telecom providers, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile.

Source: Legit.ng