Three transmission towers collapsed along the Karu-Keffi-Akwanga 132kV line in Nasarawa State on October 7, 2026.

The collapse disrupted electricity supply to parts of Keffi and Akwanga, cutting off all 33kV outgoing feeders at both substations.

TCN deployed engineers to assess the damage before restoration work can begin, with no timeline given for the return of power.

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a power outage in several locations in Nasarawa State following the collapse of three transmission towers along the Karu-Keffi-Akwanga 132kV transmission line.

TCN said the incident occurred at about 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, during rainy and windy conditions.

TCN says power supply to parts of Keffi and Akwanga has been disrupted after three towers collapsed along a major transmission line. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company said the 132kV Karu-Keffi-Akwanga Single Circuit Transmission Line tripped on overcurrent relay protection after the incident.

Three transmission towers collapsed

According to TCN, investigations conducted after the line tripped showed that Towers T78, T79 and T80 had collapsed.

The company said it immediately isolated the affected transmission line to ensure the safety of its personnel and the public.

TCN said the development has affected electricity supply through the Keffi and Akwanga Transmission Substations.

The company said in a statement issued on Thursday:

“Consequently, all 33kV outgoing feeders at the Keffi and Akwanga Transmission Substations are presently unavailable."

The transmission company added that no load could be nominated on the affected feeders until further notice.

The outage is expected to affect electricity customers supplied through the affected substations in Keffi, Akwanga and surrounding areas.

TCN begins restoration assessment

TCN said its engineers were already at the site to assess the extent of the damage caused by the collapsed towers.

The assessment will help the company determine the materials and other requirements needed to commence restoration work on the affected transmission line.

TCN engineers are assessing the damage and determining repair requirements after three transmission towers collapsed in Nasarawa State. Photo: Prapat Aowsakorn

Source: Getty Images

TCN did not provide a specific timeline for restoring electricity supply but said it was working to complete the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.

The company apologised to electricity customers affected by the outage and appealed for their understanding while restoration efforts continue, Leadership reports.

TCN said it would provide further updates as work progresses and more information becomes available.

TCN gives reason as power blackout hits 2 Nigerian states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that parts of Rivers and Abia states lost electricity on Monday, September 28, 2026, after members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Rivers State Chapter, triggered a disruption at a critical transmission point during an ongoing labour dispute.

TCN confirmed the incident in a statement, saying NUEE members opened the Afam–Alaoji 330kV Transmission Line 2 at the Alaoji 330kV Transmission Substation.

The development followed a disagreement between the union and the management of the Afam IV Gas Power Station.

According to TCN, the line was opened during the incident, triggering the 150MVA 330/132kV inter-bus transformer at Afam IV and disrupting bulk power transmission to Port Harcourt and nearby areas.

Source: Legit.ng