Nigeria's electricity transmission capacity has reached 8,700MW, yet homes face ongoing electricity reliability issues

Transmission Company of Nigeria urges distribution firms to prepare for increased electricity supply

Challenges in distribution may hinder the effective use of new power capacity, impacting consumers directly

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s electricity transmission system can now handle up to 8,700 megawatts (MW) of power, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), raising fresh questions about why millions of homes and businesses continue to struggle with unreliable electricity.

The disclosure shifts attention beyond electricity generation and transmission to the country’s distribution companies, which TCN says must be ready and capable of receiving and delivering more power to consumers.

TCN announces that Nigeria now generates 8,700MW of power. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

TCN: Grid ready for more power

The Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP) at TCN, Engr. Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, disclosed at a TCN workshop in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Ajiboye said the company had substantially strengthened its transmission and transformation infrastructure over the past six months through investments in equipment and the installation of additional power transformers.

He explained that while the 8,700MW capacity has not yet been physically tested on the national grid, TCN had simulated the system and determined that its infrastructure could accommodate the volume.

According to him, the key condition is that DisCos must be prepared to take the electricity where it is needed.

DisCos become the new pressure point

Ajiboye argued that transmission capacity should no longer be viewed as the only major bottleneck in Nigeria’s electricity supply chain.

He said DisCos frequently raise concerns that areas where they need electricity do not always correspond with locations where TCN has available capacity.

The TCN executive challenged this position, questioning why some parts of the country should remain without adequate electricity when transmission infrastructure is available.

He also claimed that commercial considerations were limiting the amount of electricity some DisCos were willing to receive.

According to Ajiboye, DisCos are businesses and may hesitate to take additional electricity when they believe they cannot generate sufficient revenue from selling it to customers, Daily Sun reports.

TCN records major transmission milestone

TCN’s latest claim builds on a significant milestone recorded in 2025, when the national grid successfully transmitted 5,801.84MW, described by the company as its highest-ever wheeling achievement.

Ajiboye maintained that the industry’s challenge is therefore not simply a lack of capacity across the transmission network.

He urged stakeholders who doubt TCN’s capacity claims to inspect its substations and verify the nameplate ratings of its transformers.

More than 8,500MW transformation capacity

The TCN official said the company currently has more than 8,500MW of transformation capacity, adding that the figure could support higher electricity transmission if the available transformers are adequately utilised.

He also disclosed that TCN had added about 89 power transformers to its network as part of efforts to strengthen the national grid.

In Lagos, he said additional transformers had recently been installed through interventions supported by the World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The bigger electricity challenge

TCN’s position highlights a crucial reality in Nigeria’s power sector: generating more electricity alone will not automatically translate into reliable supply.

For additional power to reach consumers, the entire chain must work efficiently, from generation and transmission to distribution and revenue collection.

With TCN claiming it can now wheel up to 8,700MW, pressure could increasingly shift toward DisCos to demonstrate that they have the infrastructure, commercial capacity and willingness to receive and distribute more electricity.

For Nigerians still battling blackouts and rising electricity costs, the critical question remains whether the country can turn this reported capacity into steady, reliable power for homes and businesses.

Lagos unveils bold 3,500MW plan for 24/7 electricity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government and Lagos State Government have unveiled plans to raise electricity supply in the state to about 3,500 megawatts (MW), as part of renewed efforts to tackle persistent blackouts and power the state’s growing economy.

The plan was announced at the Lagos State High-Level Strategic Power Town Hall Meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, where government officials, regulators and industry operators agreed that reliable electricity is essential to sustaining Lagos’ economic and industrial growth.

Source: Legit.ng