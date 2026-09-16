TCN will carry out preventive maintenance at its Bida 132/33kV Transmission Substation on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 8am to 1pm

The exercise will affect power supply to Bida Town, Agaie, Doko, Baro, Masaga and several other communities in Niger State

TCN said electricity supply will be restored after the maintenance and apologised for the inconvenience

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned power interruption in Bida and several other communities in Niger State as part of scheduled maintenance work at its transmission substation.

According to TCN, the annual preventive maintenance exercise will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Bida 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

TCN Announces Electricity Disruption in Nigeria, Lists Communities Affected

Source: UGC

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 8am and is expected to end by 1pm.

TCN to maintain 60MVA transformer

TCN said its technical team will carry out preventive maintenance on a 60MVA 132/33kV transformer and other associated switchgear at the substation.

The company explained that the maintenance is necessary to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the transmission equipment.

However, the exercise will temporarily affect electricity distribution to several communities served by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Bida, Agaie, others to experience power interruption

TCN said AEDC will be unable to receive and distribute electricity to customers in Bida Town, Army Barracks, Agaie, Doko, Baro, Zago, Emi Rani, Bussu and Laugba Goshigi during the maintenance period.

Other affected locations include Lafiyagi Essa, Amgulu, Mansantali, Agaie Town, Low Cost, Masaga and surrounding villages.

The transmission company said electricity supply to the affected communities will resume once the maintenance work is completed.

TCN apologised to electricity customers in the affected areas for the inconvenience caused by the planned outage, stressing that the exercise is part of its routine efforts to maintain the transmission network.

Recall that TCN earlier announced a forced outage on the Alaoji 132kV Transmission Line, which cut off electricity supply to customers in Owerri, Yenagoa, and Ahoada.

Nigeria loses N8bn monthly to transmission failures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity sector loses between N5 billion and N8 billion every month due to transmission inefficiencies.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Abdu Bello disclosed this during NISO’s first anniversary event held in Utako, Abuja, where he outlined key reforms and operational progress recorded since the agency was established.

Bello stated that the operator inherited significant transmission losses at inception, with the loss factor nearing 10 per cent, resulting in substantial financial setbacks for the sector.

Source: Legit.ng