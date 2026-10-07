Petroleum marketers have protested Dangote Refinery’s decision to stop supplying petrol to importers

PETROAN warned that the decision could disrupt petrol supply, urging the government to allow multiple sources of petroleum products

The dispute comes after NMDPRA approved licences for about 1.1 billion litres of petrol imports by six Nigerian companies for Q4 2026

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Petroleum marketers have kicked against Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s decision to stop supplying petrol to major oil importers, describing the move as unjustified and warning that it could threaten fuel availability across Nigeria.

The marketers’ opposition followed the refinery’s decision to withhold petrol from companies it accused of blending its products with imported fuel.

Nigeria’s Petrol Market Faces Fresh Crisis as Marketers Protest Dangote Refinery’s Supply Ban

Source: UGC

But industry operators have dismissed the allegation and called for a more competitive downstream petroleum market where both local refining and importation can coexist.

Marketers reject Dangote’s position

National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, strongly rejected the allegation of product blending, insisting that there was no reason for marketers to mix Dangote petrol with imported products.

He argued that rather than restricting access to its products, Dangote Refinery should continue refining while importers remain free to source and distribute petroleum products.

“There is no reason why anyone would want to blend Dangote fuel with imported products. It is an unfounded allegation,” Gillis-Harry said.

According to him, Nigeria’s priority should be maintaining multiple sources of petrol to strengthen supply security and encourage healthy competition.

He also warned that Dangote’s latest decision could disrupt the sale and distribution of petrol if it significantly limits the options available to marketers.

DAPPMAN confirms supply cut

A senior official of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), who spoke anonymously, confirmed that some members had received information that Dangote Refinery had stopped selling petrol to importers.

“Yes, it is true that the Dangote Refinery has stopped sales of petrol to importers. Some of our members have confirmed the development,” the official said.

The marketers’ protest adds to an already tense relationship between the refinery and operators in the downstream sector over petrol imports and market competition.

Import Dispute Deepens

The latest confrontation comes as the Federal Government continues to approve petrol importation by local marketers, despite Dangote Refinery’s opposition to the policy.

Two weeks ago, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) approved licences for the importation of 830,000 metric tonnes, equivalent to about 1.1 billion litres of petrol, during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Nigeria’s Petrol Market Faces Fresh Crisis as Marketers Protest Dangote Refinery’s Supply Ban

Source: UGC

Matrix Energy, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, NIPCO, Pinnacle Oil and Bono Energy were among the beneficiaries.

The approvals have further deepened the disagreement between Dangote Refinery and the regulator, while marketers maintain that multiple sources of petrol are necessary to safeguard supply and prevent disruptions in the downstream sector.

Source: Legit.ng