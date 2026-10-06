The FG and Lagos State Government have agreed to provide more stable and reliable electricity to Lagos

Lagos will lead the programme before it expands to the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt corridors

A joint technical committee will be set up to address outstanding challenges and drive the implementation of the initiative

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have agreed to collaborate on measures aimed at providing stable and reliable electricity to Lagos under the proposed 24/7 Energy Zones pilot programme.

The agreement was reached during a high-level technical meeting between the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

Lagos to Get 24-Hour Electricity as FG Launches New Power Initiative Targeting Homes, Businesses

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Power disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the meeting focused on finding practical solutions to the challenges affecting electricity supply and the power market in Lagos.

Lagos to Lead 24/7 Electricity Pilot

The ministry said Lagos would be the first location for the 24/7 Energy Zones pilot approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The initiative will later be extended to the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt corridors as part of efforts to develop a framework for delivering more dependable electricity to major commercial and industrial centres across Nigeria.

Tegbe said the ministry had already engaged electricity distribution companies operating along the Lagos corridor and obtained commitments to take more power and supply customers more consistently.

He said the collaboration with Lagos would focus on four priority areas identified by the Federal Government: grid stabilisation, improving market liquidity, expanding the electricity grid, and harmonising governance and regulatory frameworks.

FG, Lagos Set Up Joint Technical Committee

According to the ministry, the meeting also produced an agreement to establish a joint technical committee to drive the energy zones initiative from the planning stage to implementation.

The committee will examine outstanding technical and operational challenges and make recommendations on the actions required to commence the programme.

Sanwo-Olu welcomed the Federal Government's efforts to tackle persistent problems in the electricity sector, noting that Tegbe had demonstrated a willingness to address long-standing challenges since assuming office as minister.

The governor said Lagos was equally prepared to work with the Federal Government to develop practical solutions that would improve electricity supply and strengthen the state's electricity market.

He stressed the need for a collaborative approach that would create a bankable, competitive and sustainable electricity market capable of serving residents and businesses in Lagos.

Initiative Targets Major Commercial Corridors

The latest development comes a week after the Federal Government announced that it had started discussions with electricity distribution companies on the creation of dedicated energy zones capable of supporting 24-hour electricity supply.

The proposed zones are designed to serve homes, businesses and industries located in areas with high electricity demand.

Lagos to Get 24-Hour Electricity as FG Launches New Power Initiative Targeting Homes, Businesses

Source: UGC

The initial corridors identified for the programme are Lagos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt.

The Federal Government is expected to work with power distributors and other stakeholders to address supply, transmission, distribution and market-related challenges before the initiative is expanded to other parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng