Nigeria's diesel market sees aggressive price competition as prices drop below ₦1,500 per litre

Independent suppliers respond to Dangote's price cut, selling diesel at ₦1,490 per litre

Market pressure from high-cost inventories leads operators to prioritise cash flow over profit

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's diesel market has entered a fierce new phase of competition, with independent depot owners and importers slashing Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) prices below the official gantry rate of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, intensifying a price war that is bringing relief to businesses and consumers.

The latest price cuts come barely days after Dangote Refinery reduced its diesel loading price by ₦100 per litre, lowering the ex-depot rate from ₦1,600 to ₦1,500 per litre. Rather than becoming the new market benchmark, the reduction has sparked an even sharper round of discounts among rival suppliers eager to retain customers and clear inventory.

Price war rages as Depots undercut Dangote Refinery with cheaper rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Market checks by Petroleumprice.ng show that African Terminal and A.A. Rano are currently selling diesel at ₦1,495 per litre, while Ibeto, Duport and Aiteo have cut their prices further to ₦1,490 per litre, placing them below Dangote's official rate.

Why depot owners are selling at cheaper

Industry sources say the latest price crash is being driven largely by inventory pressures. Many depot operators and importers are still holding diesel stocks acquired when prices were significantly higher and are now racing to sell before market prices decline further.

"Most of the diesel currently in storage was purchased at much higher replacement costs," a major marketer familiar with depot operations said.

"Operators know that holding products in a falling market can quickly erode value. Many would rather absorb smaller losses now than risk larger losses later."

According to the marketer, the focus has shifted from protecting profit margins to maintaining cash flow and ensuring rapid product evacuation.

"The priority now is turnover. Speed of sales has become more important than preserving margins."

Buyers wait as sellers battle for customers

The aggressive sell-off has intensified competition across Lagos depots, forcing marketers to adjust prices frequently to keep products moving and attract buyers.

At the same time, many transport operators, manufacturers and bulk consumers are delaying purchases, hoping prices will decline even further. This cautious buying pattern has created a market where sellers are under increasing pressure, while buyers hold stronger bargaining power.

Crude oil trends add to downward pressure

Analysts say the current decline reflects a broader correction in Nigeria's diesel market after months of elevated prices driven by foreign exchange challenges, supply uncertainties and volatile crude oil prices.

The recent moderation in global crude oil prices has strengthened expectations that refined petroleum products could become cheaper in the coming weeks, reinforcing bearish sentiment across the downstream sector.

The widening gap between independent depot prices and Dangote Refinery's official rate has also sparked speculation that more price adjustments could be on the horizon if current market conditions persist.

More relief ahead?

For manufacturers, logistics companies and transport operators struggling with high operating costs, the decline in diesel prices offers a welcome respite.

New diesel prices emerge at filling stations as marketers undercut Dangote Refinery. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, traders warn that the market remains fluid. Future prices will depend heavily on crude oil movements, supply conditions and how quickly depot owners clear existing high-cost inventories.

For now, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the battle for dominance in Nigeria's diesel market is far from over, and consumers may be the biggest winners if the current price war continues.

Petrol prices fall as filling stations begin cuts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians may finally be getting some relief at the pumps as filling stations and private depots begin lowering petrol prices following the recent decline in global crude oil prices.

The latest reductions, triggered by easing tensions in the Middle East, have sparked hopes that fuel prices could continue to fall in the coming weeks

However, industry players caution that the reductions will happen gradually to protect marketers who purchased fuel at much higher rates during the recent price surge.

Source: Legit.ng