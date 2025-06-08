One of Nigeria’s mega gas projects, the NLNG Train 7 project, is about 80% completed and would require highly trained manpower

The NLNG's general manager and external relations, Sophia Horsfall, disclosed this recently

Horsfall stated this as the NCDMB inaugurated 140 trainees for a three-month advanced content human capital development programme

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has disclosed that the $10 billion NLNG Train 7 project, involving very sophisticated technology, is 80% completed, and would require highly skilled technical manpower.

The project’s final investment decision was signed in December 2019.

The $10 billion NLNG Train-7 project is about 80% completed. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

NLNG and NCDMB inaugurates 140 trainees

The NLNG’s general manager, external relations and sustainable development, Sophia Horsfall, disclosed this when the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and NLNG Limited inaugurated 140 trainees for a three-month advanced Nigerian Content Human Capital Development (NC-HCD) scheme for the project on Bonny Island, Rivers State.

Horsfall expressed her appreciation to the NCDMB for the collaboration on the programme, describing it as reaffirming the NLNG’s commitment to human capital development.

She disclosed that the NCDMB’s support has allowed the company to effectively implement its programme for the development of a robust, skilled and highly trained workforce for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

She said that the trainees would work in the facilities of the NLNG on Bonny Island.

The trainees had completed a 12-month basic training in different oil and gas industry-related skills and are now on-the-job phase, including active hands-on training in operational areas such as Turnaround Maintenance (TAM), Commission, Desktop Programmes and others.

According to reports, in November last year, about 331 trainees under Batch A of the NLNG T7 HCD training scheme began capacity development in the facility management, engineering, information and communication technology, Health, Safety, and Environment, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, and welding and fabrication.

Batch B trainees begin capacity development training

The report disclosed that another 777 trainees under Batch B of the same scheme began capacity development training in data analytics and supply chain management, among several other fields critical to oil and gas operations.

The executive secretary of the NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, disclosed that the training scheme is an expression of the collective commitment of the Board and the NLNG to grow world-class Nigerian professionals who will shape Nigeria’s oil and gas future.

NLNG collaborates to train Nigerians on capacity-building. Credit: NOVATIS

NCDMB boss commends NLNG

Ogbe said that the Board has remained committed in its conviction that human capital development is essential in the sustainability and competitiveness the country’s oil and gas industry.

He disclosed that by launching the training scheme, the Board and NLNG are advancing further.

Ogbe described the NLNG as a good collaborator of its commitment to human capital development, saying that the NCDMB has shown consistency and leadership in embracing the spirit of national capacity building.

Experts say that when completed, the Train 7 mega project will significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported cooking gas and boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Train-7 NLNG project employing over 8,000 Nigerians

